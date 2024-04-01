Anne Hathaway thanks Christopher Nolan for supporting her when she was at her post-Oscar low

Anne Hathaway doesn’t know where she would be if Christopher Nolan hadn’t supported her at a crucial time in her career. In 2013, Star of The Devil Wears Prada She won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in Tom Hooper’s musical comedy Miserable. But instead of boosting her popularity, the Academy honors fueled a veritable online hate campaign against her.

“A lot of people turned me down because they were worried about the toxicity of my image online,” she recalled in an interview. Vanity Fair, before recalling that day, when she typed her name into Google, the first suggested result was: “Why does everyone hate Anne Hathaway?” »

A problem that didn’t seem to bother Christopher Nolan who knew the actress from filming The Dark Knight Rises with him a few years ago.

A guardian angel

“I found an angel in Christopher Nolan. He didn’t worry about any of that and gave me one of the best roles in one of the best films I’ve ever been a part of,” continued, referring to Anne Hathaway. Interstellar.

"I don't know