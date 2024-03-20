Elon Musk Reassures Investors About His Ketamine Use, “Useful for Getting Out of a Negative State of Mind” – Liberation

For months, the topic of Elon Musk’s possible habitual consumption of illegal products has worried his investors. In a lengthy interview at X, the Tesla boss confirms taking prescription ketamine and tries to reassure.

Drugs boost business. At least, according to Elon Musk. In an interview published on Monday March 18, Tesla chief confirms billionaire takes ketamine on prescription. And, above all, tries to reassure its investors on this topic, which has been a source of concern for several months. “From Wall Street’s Perspective, What Matters Is Execution”It is relevant. “Are you creating value for investors? Tesla is worth as much as the rest of the auto industry… So from an investor’s point of view, if I’m taking something, I should keep taking it.. Translation: You don’t change a winning team.

The Don Lemon Show Episode 1: Elon Musk Timestamps:

(02:23) News on X

(10:07) Donald Trump and the candidate’s endorsement

(13:04) The New Tesla Roadster

(16:46) Relaxation and video games

(17:54) Tweeting and drug use

(23:19) The Great Replacement Theory

(30:03) Content moderation… pic.twitter.com/bLRae4DhyO — Don Lemon (@donlemon) March 18, 2024

In this heavy-hitting interview with former CNN host Don Lemon, the 52-year-old mogul clarifies that he uses the anesthetic, commonly used against pain and depression but also diverted for stimulant or pleasure purposes. “A small amount once every two weeks or something like that”. “At times when I have some kind of negative chemical state in my brain, like depression, I find that (…) and ketamine is useful to get out of that negative state of mind”The owner of X (ex-Twitter) also trusts the boss of SpaceX.

No alcohol, no weed

Cannabis, LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms… In January, The Wall Street Journal A lengthy investigation revealed that many associates of the unpredictable businessman were concerned about his possible use of illegal products. Some of his escapades are also attributed to this supposed consumption. According to the American newspaper, some members of Tesla’s board of directors wondered about Elon Musk’s position in August 2018, when the boss published a tweet about the electric vehicle company’s possible delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. The announcement at the time angered the US stock market watchdog (SEC) and rocked the automaker.

Along with Don Lemon, the fifty-year-old insists on being known for his impulsive tweets “almost always quiet” When it publishes on X. Always more or less reassuring, Elon Musk denies abusing ketamine: “If you use too much, you can’t really do your job. I have a lot of work, I usually work 16 hours a day… so I don’t really have a situation where I can be intellectually depleted for a long time.. He also makes sure that he does not drink and does not drink “Learn How To Smoke Weed”. In 2018, the business leader was filmed on television smoking marijuana on a show. And attracted the ire of NASA.

Aside from drugs, the 90-minute interview addresses X’s loss of speed, the billionaire’s notion of freedom of expression, and his criticism of diversity, equality and inclusion. As the discussion became increasingly tense, the two men got into a fight. A deal for X to pay Don Lemon to publish his new show on the host platform has been scrapped.