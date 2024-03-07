ANALYST OPINIONS OF THE DAY: Air Liquide, Dassault Aviation, Deezer, Ifage, Moncler, Thales, Technip Energies… – 03/07/2024

Every morning, before the European markets open, find a selection of analysts’ recommendations covering the major markets of the Old Continent. The list includes only those companies that are subject to a change in opinion or price target or new monitoring. It may be updated during the session. This information sheds light on the movement of certain shares of the company or the market sentiment.

A2A Spa: Equita SIM Hold from Buy with a price target lowered from EUR 2.14 to EUR 1.97.

Acea Spa: Mediobanca moves from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of 18.50 EUR to 20 EUR.

Adyen Nv: BNP Paribas Exane moves from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of 1420 to 1840 EUR.

Air Liquide: Landsbank Baden-Württemberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 175 to 205 EUR.

Anglo American Plc: Morgan Stanley upgraded its market weight recommendation to overweight with a price target of GBX 2080.

Bayer AG: Bernstein moves from market perform to outperform with a price target cut from EUR 50 to EUR 27.

Brunello Cucinelli Spa: Intesa Sanpaolo goes to Buy with a price target raised from EUR 90.50 to EUR 111.

Dassault Aviation: Société Générale maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target to 227 EUR from 211.

Deezer: Société Générale maintains and lowers its recommendation to hold the price target from 2.90 to 2.50 EUR.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc: Peel Hunt moves up the stack to Buy with a price target of GBX 425.

Edp Renováveis, Sa: Bestinver Securities goes from Hold to Buy with a price target cut from EUR 19.75 to EUR 16.90.

Eiffage Sa: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target of 116 to 120 EUR.

Elementis plc: Numis accumulates to Buy with a price target raised to GBX 170 from GBX 140.

Exclusive Networks Sa: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target of 23 to 24 EUR.

Forbo Holding AG: Stifel maintains its recommendation to hold with a price target of 1025 to 1125 CHF.

Getlink Se: Societe Generale maintains its recommendation to hold with a price target of 16.50 to 17.10 EUR.

GTT (Gaztransport: Berenberg maintains Buy to Hold with a price target raised from EUR 140 to EUR 150.

Huber+Suhner Ag: Bank Vontobel AG maintains its buy recommendation with a price target of 83 to 87 CHF.

Iberdrola, Sa: Morgan Stanley moves from market weight to overweight with a price target of 13 EUR.

Interm Ab: Arctic Securities goes from Hold to Sell with a reduced price target of 70 SEK to 8 SEK.

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC: Berenberg moves from Hold to Buy with a price target raised from GBX 176 to GBX 229.

Man Group plc: Numis moves from Hold to Buy with a price target raised to GBX 315 from GBX 260.

Maurel: Oddo BHF maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target of 3.50 to 4.50 EUR.

Moncler Spa: Bernstein moves from market perform to outperform with a price target raised from EUR 60 to EUR 70.

Nordnet AB: SEB Bank maintains Buy with a price target of SEK 198.

Pirelli and CSpa: BNP Paribas Exxen downgrades its recommendation from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of 6 EUR.

Rémy Cointreau: Oddo BHF maintains its Outperform recommendation and lowers the price target from 129 to 125 EUR.

Scor Se: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target to 33.10 EUR from 32.30. Jefferies remains on hold with a reduced price target from 30.50 to 30 EUR. RBC Capital maintains an Outperform recommendation with a price target of 33 to 39 EUR.

Sig Group AG: Barclays upgrades its recommendation from Underweight to Market Weight with a price target of 18 CHF.

Stora Enso Oyj: Barclays initiates an underweight watch with a price target of 10 EUR.

Technip Energies Nv: Jefferies maintains Buy with a reduced price target from EUR 26 to EUR 25.

Thales: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its recommendation to hold with a price target of 138 to 154 EUR.

Tikehau Capital: Societe Generale maintains its recommendation to hold with a reduced price target of 25 to 23.50 EUR.

Traton Se: Bankhaus Metzler moves from Hold to Buy with a price target raised from EUR 26 to EUR 37.40.

Unicaja Banco, Sa: Jefferies maintained from Buy with a price target cut from EUR 1.75 to EUR 1.10.

Valeo: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy recommendation with a price target of 21.60 to 22.90 EUR. Berenberg maintains his buy recommendation and lowers the price target from 24 to 13 EUR.