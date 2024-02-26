Elizabeth Olson’s birthday

Background

Elizabeth Chase Olsen was born on February 16, 1989 in Sherman Oaks, California to a well-established Christian family. She attended Campbell Hall School in North Hollywood, California for her primary education. Elizabeth Olsen’s father is David Olsen, a real estate agent and mortgage banker by trade, and her mother is Jarnette Olsen, a personal manager and stay-at-home mom. Her parents divorced in 1996.

Olsen began her career as a child actress, appearing in six Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen films. She started acting when she was four years old, but after a few years, she chose to quit acting in 2004 due to her sister’s weight condition. Prior to this event, she appeared in several short videos, including “Our First Video,” “Olson Twins Mother’s Day Special,” and “The Adventures of Mary-Kate and Ashley.” In 1994, she also appeared in the television film “How the West Was Fun”, in which she had a small part. After a long absence from the industry, she returned in 2011 with a role in the film “Martha Marcy May Marlene”.

Olsen was nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award in January 2013. She co-starred in the American remake of the South Korean film “Oldboy” in 2013, in which she played Mary, who develops feelings for the protagonist, Josh Brolin. . In “Kill Your Darlings” she played Jack Kerouac’s first wife Edie Parker. In 2014, Olsen starred alongside Bryan Cranston and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the legendary “Godzilla” remake. Olsen debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Scarlet Witch in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” She made her first appearance as the character in the mid-credits sequence in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” opposite “Godzilla” co-star Taylor-Johnson, who played her brother Quicksilver. In the 2015 film “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and the 2016 film “Captain America: Civil War”, she epitomized her role as Scarlet Witch. Olsen began dating fellow actor Boyd Holbrook in September 2012 after meeting on the set of “Very Good Girls”. They got engaged in March 2014 but called it off in January 2015.