Controversial Harry Potter star reveals she turned down $600k for MCU role that suits her perfectly

Photo of Admin Admin39 mins ago
3 minutes read

  • Margolis turned down the Marvel role due to financial disagreements and a disinterest in revisiting Harry Potter’s witch theme.
  • She requested a million pounds for the role but was offered half a million, ultimately turning it down due to location and salary.
  • The role in question may be that of Marvel witch Lilia Calderoo, who went on to play Patti LuPone in Agatha: Coven of Chaos.



An outspoken Harry Potter actor has revealed that he turned down a huge salary to join the MCU. The comments resurfaced when a September 2023 interview on X.com went viral, revealing the type of money Marvel Studios artists were offered. AgathaNext Wandavision A spin-off that will finally arrive in late 2024. The 2024 chapter of the Marvel timeline of movies and shows may be quiet, but it may not be long before the project’s marketing campaign begins for real.

Miriam Margolies – who recently courted controversy by suggesting adult Harry Potter fans should “grow up” – spoke to Australian news outlet News.com.au while promoting her autobiography “Oh Miriam!” About his near miss with the next Agatha TV show. In the book, SHe mentioned that Marvel had rejected the role, explaining that the parties were unable to reach a financial agreement. She then followed up with more detail, revealing exactly why she turned down the opportunity:


“They approached me and said, ‘We’re doing a story about witches’. I thought, ‘Oh my God, not witches again, because I did that with Harry Potter… I don’t like America and I don’t like it. I don’t want to be in Georgia for four months. So I just said, ‘Well, I want a million pounds ($1.2 million)’ and they said, ‘You can have half a million’, and I said, ‘No. I don’t want to do that’, so it stopped. It’s really a story of my own greed more than anything else.”

It’s fair to suggest that Margolis may have been up for the role of Marvel witch Lilia Calderoo, which went to Patti LuPone. Both have a gap of only 8 years in age and the rest Agatha‘s cast fits a completely different profile.

Miriam Margolis played Professor Pomona Sprout
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
In 2002 and
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
In 2011


Sadly, Miriam Margolies would have been perfect for Agatha

Thespian training, comedy skills and magic background make a powerful combination

Miriam-Margolis-as-Professor-Harry-Potter-and-the-Chamber-of-Secrets
Custom image by Yeider Chacon

Despite her reluctance to work in the US, Margolis has starred in several high-profile American films, including Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, Yental opposite Barbra Streisand and Martin Scorsese The Age of Innocence, for which she won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress. He may be more notable for what he now says willingly in interviews – with very little self-censorship, as UK viewers have become so used to – butHe is a very talented actor with a decade long stage and screen career. And she would have brought a great and very different energy to the MCU.


Confirmed cast of Agatha

Character

Actor’s Name

Agatha Harkness

Kathryn Hahn

Rio Vidal

Aubrey Plaza

Billy Kaplan

Joe Locke

Lilia Calderu

Patti LuPone

Jennifer Kale

Sasher Zamata

Alice

Ali Ahn

Sharon Davis

Debra Jo Rup

Billy’s boyfriend

Miles Gutierrez-Riley


Not only has she played witches before – the sane Professor Sprout, both in the Harry Potter movies and on stage. evil As Madame Morrible – but she is very good with comedic content as well as darker storylines. Given the dynamic expected in Agatha then Wandavision Given the introduction of Kathryn Hahn’s title villain and the rest of the expansive cast, she would have fit in well. Sadly, that clearly wasn’t the case, with Marvel’s generous offer not tempting Margolis to meet his vile demands, she tried to brush him off. However, her comments about adult fans needing to grow up may have proved a publicity nightmare. Agatha Release is near.

Agatha

Starring Kathryn Hahn as the titular Marvel witch, Agatha: Coven of Chaos shows how the Scarlet Witch’s enemy broke Wanda Maximoff’s binding spell at the end of WandaVision. Aubrey Plaza joins Joe Locke, Emma Caulfield and Ali Ahn Hahn in the MCU Phase 5 spinoff series released on Disney+.

cast
Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Aubrey Plaza, Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp

Publication date
2024-00-00

the seasons
1

Source: News.com.au

Key release dates

Source link

