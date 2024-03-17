Controversial Harry Potter star reveals she turned down $600k for MCU role that suits her perfectly

summary Margolis turned down the Marvel role due to financial disagreements and a disinterest in revisiting Harry Potter’s witch theme.

An outspoken Harry Potter actor has revealed that he turned down a huge salary to join the MCU. The comments resurfaced when a September 2023 interview on X.com went viral, revealing the type of money Marvel Studios artists were offered. AgathaNext Wandavision A spin-off that will finally arrive in late 2024. The 2024 chapter of the Marvel timeline of movies and shows may be quiet, but it may not be long before the project’s marketing campaign begins for real.

Miriam Margolies – who recently courted controversy by suggesting adult Harry Potter fans should “grow up” – spoke to Australian news outlet News.com.au while promoting her autobiography “Oh Miriam!” About his near miss with the next Agatha TV show. In the book, SHe mentioned that Marvel had rejected the role, explaining that the parties were unable to reach a financial agreement. She then followed up with more detail, revealing exactly why she turned down the opportunity:





“They approached me and said, ‘We’re doing a story about witches’. I thought, ‘Oh my God, not witches again, because I did that with Harry Potter… I don’t like America and I don’t like it. I don’t want to be in Georgia for four months. So I just said, ‘Well, I want a million pounds ($1.2 million)’ and they said, ‘You can have half a million’, and I said, ‘No. I don’t want to do that’, so it stopped. It’s really a story of my own greed more than anything else.”

It’s fair to suggest that Margolis may have been up for the role of Marvel witch Lilia Calderoo, which went to Patti LuPone. Both have a gap of only 8 years in age and the rest Agatha‘s cast fits a completely different profile.

Sadly, Miriam Margolies would have been perfect for Agatha

Thespian training, comedy skills and magic background make a powerful combination

Despite her reluctance to work in the US, Margolis has starred in several high-profile American films, including Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, Yental opposite Barbra Streisand and Martin Scorsese The Age of Innocence, for which she won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress. He may be more notable for what he now says willingly in interviews – with very little self-censorship, as UK viewers have become so used to – butHe is a very talented actor with a decade long stage and screen career. And she would have brought a great and very different energy to the MCU.





Not only has she played witches before – the sane Professor Sprout, both in the Harry Potter movies and on stage. evil As Madame Morrible – but she is very good with comedic content as well as darker storylines. Given the dynamic expected in Agatha then Wandavision Given the introduction of Kathryn Hahn’s title villain and the rest of the expansive cast, she would have fit in well. Sadly, that clearly wasn’t the case, with Marvel’s generous offer not tempting Margolis to meet his vile demands, she tried to brush him off. However, her comments about adult fans needing to grow up may have proved a publicity nightmare. Agatha Release is near.

