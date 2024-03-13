Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch movie is coming sooner than fans thought despite the Marvel star’s controversial comments against the $29B MCU (reported).

Elizabeth Olsen was last seen in 2022 as her iconic character of Wanda Maximoff in the MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she was last seen in the franchise. Since then, rumors have been swirling claiming that the character is not yet done in the MCU as she will reappear in the future.

But since a few weeks ago, there have been rumors suggesting that Olsen might make a comeback to the cinematic universe with the upcoming film. Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries And a solo film to be announced soon. It seems the studio is aching to bring the character back despite some hot takes with the company in the past.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch solo film could be revealed at this year’s D23 Expo

Towards the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, It looked like the end of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff ended with her supposed death in the film. But with the announcement of the release of Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries Officially being made, there were reports of the actress’ possible return as Scarlet Witch to the franchise in her solo film in the future.

With recent reports of Marvel Studios officially announcing several upcoming films from the cinematic juggernaut in recent weeks and months, new rumors surrounding Solo The Scarlet Witch The film was also being broadcast, which will be announced at the official D23 Expo.

It is being speculated that there are upcoming actors too Fantastic Four Making their public appearance at the reboot event, the project will finally be revealed.

🚨 A Scarlet Witch film is rumored to be announced at D23 this year. It will reportedly be one of the movies on the Phase 6 slate to be released before Secret Wars Part 1. Marvel Studios will be at SDCC this year but will only bring the F4 cast to the stage and announce… pic.twitter.com/aWb29H7OTU — MCU News and Updates (@HolyfieldM5) February 16, 2024

So far, these rumors indicate that the film in question will be part of the events towards the end of Phase 6, and that Maximoff’s return will be catalyzed by the events of Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries.

While we may not have any major plot details on how this could happen if the comics are to be believed, Scarlet Witch was a big part of the X-Men, the superhero team that Marvel Studios is trying to emphasize. , leading to the perfect opportunity to bring her back.

Despite all the company’s efforts to push for her return to the MCU, it’s worth mentioning that Olsen had something to say about Marvel Studios that might be seen as unpleasant.

What hot take did Olsen have for Marvel Studios?

Although the MCU practically gives her every opportunity to make her presence felt in the world and make a name for herself in the eyes of a larger audience, Olsen revealed that there are some things about the company that she doesn’t particularly like.

In the past, she’s revealed that she doesn’t appreciate the fact that she’s been contracted to a specific role in the MCU for multiple films over the years, which can feel somewhat constricting for many actors. Along with that, she also hates the fact that due to contractual obligations, she and many others had to choose between franchises and projects they really wanted to be a part of.

Wandavision, Streaming on Disney+.