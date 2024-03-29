Eight-year-old girl dies after sucking on pool pipe in US

An eight-year-old girl was buried this Thursday after being sucked to death by a pool pipe at a hotel in Houston, Texas.

Aaliyah Lynette Jackodied last Saturday, March 23, of mechanical suffocation, according to a forensic report, while swimming in the pool of the “DoubleTree by Hilton Houston Brookhollow” hotel when she suddenly disappeared around 4:50 p.m. and was dragged into the pipe, the lawsuit filed by the family According to and which had access to many local media.

“Her tiny little body was mutilated as she was dragged 20 feet back into this hole and pipe,” the family’s lawyer said. Richard Nawa According to Nava Law Group, in a press conference on Tuesday ABC News.

“They had to break up the cement and cut the pipes to get them out… it was absolutely terrifying,” Nava said.

Her body was found the morning after she was reported missing. Rescue divers used a video camera to see his hand inside the pool pipe.

“The way his body got stuck in there, it actually stopped the pump, stopped the suction. There was really no suction. His little body made it to the engine, so it carried him pretty far,” said Tim Miller. . rescue team. Texas Equsearch, Daily Hindustan Times.

The family of the little girl filed a case against the hotel for delaying the action.

When Jayco’s mother wanted to see the surveillance video, the hotel refused to release it. “A lot of time was wasted. Things could have been done better at the hotel,” his lawyer said.

“We want justice for Aaliya because this could have been avoided,” Nawa reiterated.

A few months ago, A Cuban family’s two-year-old boy died after drowning in his home’s pool in southwestern Miami-Dade County.

Police reported that several family members were in the home, but the minor — who was in a corral — managed to clear at least two safety barriers before falling into the pool and drowning.

Besides, The condition of a one-year-old child was reported to be criticalEarlier this year, after falling into the pool at his home in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue said the child was found in the water by a family member. He was unconscious.

Two Miami police officers were the first to arrive at the scene. They performed CPR on the child and kept him alive until paramedics arrived.