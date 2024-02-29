Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato – PSG: An announcement arrives for the post-Mbappé era

Published on February 29, 2024 at 9:00 am



PSG have now settled with Kylian Mbappé: he will leave the club next June, at the end of his contract. Real Madrid are set to recover one of the best players in the world today. The challenge for PSG will now be to find a replacement. AC Milan winger Raffaele Leo has been tracked but later wants to project himself with the Italian club.

The PSG summer transfer window will be very lively. with the very likely departure of Kylian Mbappe, The capital club will have to find a replacement for him. Raphael Leo, With a release clause estimated at €175M, he is one of the possible targets. But the worst could upset the Paris team’s plans.

“Everyone wants to play for Milan”

In a book called smile La mia vita tra calcio, musica e moda No Portuguese striker AC Milan, Raffaele Leo, Declared his love for the Italian club: ” Everyone will want to play for Milan. I wanted to stay to finish the development period that I started and show everything I can still give as a footballer and as a man. Money problem never hindered my renewal. I had no doubts about the technical direction the team was taking. It took time, but as I signed, my thoughts were clear: this is not a financial contract, but a contract of love. »

“My future is at AC Milan”