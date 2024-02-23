Ecuadorian mother strangled in New York hotel: Suspect linked to crimes in several states of country

Raad Almansouri, the suspect detained in Arizona, has been linked to crimes against women in several states of the country, including Denise Oles Arancibia, 38, an Ecuadorian who was fatally beaten in a Manhattan hotel earlier this month.

Almansouri, a 26-year-old Arizona native, was arrested Sunday for an unrelated crime in that state and later linked to the slaying of Oles Arancibia, 38. But Maricopa County Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell said that for now They won’t agree to extradite him to New York because they don’t trust Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.Which has reportedly been criticized in many cases Promote “liberation”. below penal correction.

“This department is not directed The NYPD, I know they worked hard and they did it well. But we will not accept extradition (…) we are going to keep him here. This is a mandatory prison sentence. And after seeing how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg deals with violent criminals in the New York area, I think it’s safer to keep him here and keep him in custody so he can’t do this to people in our state, county or anywhere. United States,” prosecutor Mitchell, was quoted as saying CBS News.

In response, Bragg just yesterday commented that the attitude of her counterpart in Arizona was “deeply disturbing” and accused her of “playing political games in the murder investigation”.

Almansoori is suspected of multiple crimes in Florida, Arizona and Texas And there is a history of assaulting women, including sex workers, he noted. Fox News. Several cases occurred before and after Oleas Arancibia was found dead in New York on February 8.

Phoenix police officials believe Almansoori is responsible Tried to carjack and stab a woman who survived last Saturday, February 17, in Glendale (Arizona).

The next day, Sunday the 18th, is considered He entered the bathroom of a McDonald’s restaurant in Surprise (Arizona) and stabbed an employee while trying to abuse him. The accused fled on foot leaving the victim injured.

Hours later was Almansoori Detention of rider in stolen car. Once in police custody he apparently confessed to the McDonald’s attack with the knife incident in Phoenix and also He asked authorities to “Google Soho 54 Hotel” in reference to the murder of Oleas Arancibia.

Using a credit card Police tracked his whereabouts from New York to Arizona. Authorities said Almansoori was also Previously arrested in Florida and Texas for kidnapping and sexual assault.

In April of last year, he was accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman and holding her against her will, according to an Orlando, Florida police affidavit. The victim was able to run away from Almansoori and called 911 from the 7-Eleven store.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest affidavit, state police caught Almasuri a day later in Sumter County driving the woman’s car, which had been reported stolen. Court records show that He was released from prison last September And that case is still open, as well Trial scheduled for March.

Oleas Arancibia had no known profession or trade. I lived in Queens (NYC) with their older son, but for about a year they stayed several nights a month at the “SoHo 54” hotel located on Watts Street in Manhattan. there They found her dead under a blanket next to a bloody clothes iron Morning of February 8.

The day before her death, the Ecuadorian woman arrived at the hotel wearing fishnet pants that were later not found in the room next to her body. curiously, A man was caught on surveillance camera leaving the hotel wearing the same pants, considered part of a woman. Police He suspects that he changed his clothes because they were heavily stained with the blood of his potential victim.. That person appears to be Almansoori.

Oles Arancibia had pieces of plastic embedded in his head, an indication of the violence he had endured, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. Died for Neck compression and blunt trauma to the head (OCME), according to a spokesperson for the city medical examiner, has therefore ruled the case a homicide. Preliminary evidence indicates that there may have been an altercation in the room and the victim was Head and whole body injuries. The victim’s parents and their other 13-year-old son still live in Guayaquil.