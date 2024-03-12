Despite a blockade in Congress to send more weapons to Ukraine, the Biden administration announced an aid package for Kiev

Joe Biden insists the US should help Ukraine militarily and financially (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

Prepared by the United States A new military aid package for Ukraine For 300 million dollars, they commented to the agency this Tuesday Reuters The two US officials, the first such move in months, have since blocked additional funding for Kiev by the Republican leader in the lower house.

“Today, on behalf of President (Joe) Biden, I am announcing an emergency package of security assistance, weapons and equipment worth $300 million to address some of Ukraine’s pressing needs,” stressed Jack Sullivan, National Security Adviser.

An official indicated that Funding for this package comes from credits reimbursed to the Pentagon for recent purchases.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has backed military aid to Ukraine after Russia’s large-scale invasion in 2022, while his likely Republican opponent in the US election on November 5, former President Donald Trump, has a more separatist stance.

In fact, the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor OrbanConsidered a political ally of the Kremlin, the Republican magnate said this week he would cut aid to Ukraine if he reached the White House: “(Trump) will not give one cent to the war (between Ukraine and Russia).“, so the war will end, because it is clear that Ukraine is not able to maintain itself,” the president said in statements on public television. M1 sunday night

Orban made these statements after meeting with Trump last Friday in Florida (USA), asserting that “the war ends” if the United States and European Union (EU) countries do not give Ukraine more money and weapons.

The US is the partner that provides the most military aid to Ukraine (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

There is pressure from the House of Representatives Approve a $95 billion national security package which strengthens aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region.

That legislation passed the Senate by a vote of 70-29, but House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, has resisted a vote on the relief bill in the House.

According to the position of the Biden government, the former president of the United States Bill Clinton This Tuesday, he urged the international community to unitedly support Ukraine in its fight for independence, while during his mandate, Russian President Vladimir Putin, as an ally, regretted his “failure” not to achieve it.

“We should stand by Ukraine as long as Ukraine continues to fight,” Clinton asked in the Czech capital, which hosted a security conference titled “Security Cannot Be Granted” that served to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the accession. Central European country in NATO.

Clinton, 77, and former secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance George RobertsonBoth witnesses of the first eastern enlargement of the Atlantic Alliance in 1999, recalled that milestone with the Czech Prime Minister, Petr FialaAs well as other politicians, diplomats and academics.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is asking the West not to stop his military aid (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

“I don’t regret for one minute that I tried to bring Russia into partnership with the rest of us and we all know I failed,” Clinton said, referring to the NATO-Russia partnership, voting for Russia in Russia’s internal affairs. NATO and offered joint operations during the Bosnia and Kosovo wars.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t take Putin where his predecessors were, but I did everything I could”The former Democratic president spoke about his relationship with Putin and his predecessor Boris Yeltsin, with whom he met thirteen times.

On the other hand, he was satisfied with the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, and assured that the two countries would strengthen the “defensive capabilities” of the alliance.

(With information from Reuters and EFE)