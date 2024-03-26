Earthquake in the US today, March 26 – reported by USGS, exact time and where was the epicenter | United States Geological Survey | Mix

He United States Geological Survey (USGS) By latest update of National Seismic Hazard Model (NSHM), an instrument that assists with earthquakes, is the agency responsible for issuing warnings about telluric movements experienced throughout the North American country; Mainly, in states like California, Alaska, Hawaii, Texas; and other areas where seismic activities usually occur daily. Along these lines, I share with you the updated report in real time Today, March 26 With data such as the epicenter, magnitude, exact time and areas affected by earthquakes recorded during the last hours, Latus supports Earthquakes with an interactive map and ShakeAlert alert system.

Tremors in the United States today, March 26

This allows technological progress USGS To be able to explore and understand more deeply the effects of earthquakes in a North American country, knowing that it is not yet possible to predict shocks. This way, we can share better information about the epicenter location, magnitude and exact time. Recent reports of earthquakes in the United States happened today Tuesday 26 MarchSome of the country’s most active faults are found in California (San Andreas), Alaska, and the Pacific Northwest.

“The new NSHM includes more faults, better characterized land surfaces, and computational advances that provide the most detailed view yet of the seismic hazards we face,” said Mark Peterson, USGS geophysicist and lead author of the study. . NSHM.

Which states in the USA have the highest number of earthquakes?

States recorded the highest shocks Texas, California, Alaska, Utah, Virgin Islands, Hawaii, among othersBecause they are located along the San Andreas Fault, one of the country’s major geological faults.

The USGS has released its new report on seismic zones in regions of the United States that have a high probability of strong earthquakes. (Photo: USGS)

How to protect yourself from earthquakes in the United States?

Check out these tips on how to protect yourself during an earthquake in the United States:

Leave, cover and hold. This is the best way to protect yourself from falling objects and debris. If you are inside, get on the floor immediately, get under a sturdy table or desk, and cover your head and neck with your hands. If there is no table or desk nearby, position yourself under an interior wall or next to a low piece of furniture. Stay away from windows, doors and exterior walls.

Stay away from windows and doors. Windows and doors can shatter during an earthquake, sending glass and other debris flying. If you are near a window or door, move away from it as quickly as possible.

If you are outside, move to an open area away from buildings, trees and power lines. Stay away from anything that could fall on you or injure you.

If you are in a car, pull over to the side of the road and stop. Stay in your car until the shaking stops. Do not get out of your car unless it is safe to do so.

If you are in a crowded place such as a shopping center or stadium, stay calm and follow the instructions of the authorities. Don’t try to run or push your way through the crowd.

After an earthquake, check for injuries and help those in need. Do not use elevators or stoves until you are sure they are safe. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately and call 911.

