Early presidential election on September 7

President Abdelmadjid Tabun presided over a meeting dedicated to the presidential elections of this Thursday, March 21, 2024, the President of the Republic indicated in a press release.

According to the same source, the agenda of this meeting also includes the study of preparations for the upcoming presidential elections. The President of the Council of the Nation Salah Gaudjil, the National People’s Assembly, Brahim Bougli of the Constitutional Court participated in the meeting.

Also present were Prime Minister Nadir Larboui, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, Army General Said Chenegriha, Director of the Office of the President of the Republic, Boulem Boulem, Minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and Urban Planning and the President of the Independent National Electoral Authority.

“It was decided to hold early presidential elections on Saturday September 7, 2024 and the electoral college will be convened on June 8, 2024,” the Presidency of the Republic clarified.

The decision came after several meetings between President Tabun and the leaders of political parties such as the MSP, Front Al Mustaqbel and Movement en Bina.

After postponing presidential elections in April of the same year, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was elected for a first term on December 12, 2019, following a popular coup that forced Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign for a fifth consecutive term. President Tebun has not yet said whether he is running for a second term.