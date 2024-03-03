Dua Lipa personified in a Versace leather dress

Leather, leather and more leather! This Saturday, March 2, the BRIT Awards ceremony took place in London in the presence of many celebrities from the music industry. Among them, Dua Lipa caused a sensation in a black leather dress, signed by Versace.

The ultra-tight look highlights the curves of the 28-year-old superstar, who is known for her looks, each more attractive than the last. Dua Lipa made Donatella Versace proud himself who was quick to post the video on Instagram. The seamstress said she was “speechless” in the face of Temps de Belle.

Ellie Goulding on stage

Dua Lipa won the Pop Act trophy, nominated against Calvin Harris, Charli XCX, Olivia Dean and RAYE. Callum Turner’s partner took to the stage to receive the award this time wearing a corset and black leather pants. The musician sang “Training Season” in a third ultra-sexy leather look.

Dua Lipa then a After the feast, held at the Nomad Hotel, with her beau Calum Turner. The two crossed paths with the paparazzi after the BAFTA ceremony a few weeks ago.

Other personalities present at the BRIT Awards include Kylie Minogue, nominated in the International Artist of the Year category, Ellie Goulding, nominated for her duet with Calvin Harris, in the Song of the Year category or even Luke Evans.