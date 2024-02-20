Drivers, timetables… winter testing programme
After three months of waiting, Formula 1 is back! The 10 teams and their 20 drivers will meet in Bahrain for the F1 winter tests from 21 to 23 February. As in 2023, these pre-season tests will take place at the Sakhir circuit for just over three days, a week before the first Grand Prix of the season.
A shakedown, sometimes organized in Barcelona, Silverstone or Fiorano, was the only taste of their new car. So these sessions will be crucial for various teams in the paddock. Morning (8 am – 12 pm French time) and afternoon (1 pm – 5 pm French time) sessions will last four hours each, with a 60-minute lunch break in between. For these three days, the official tire supplier Pirelli will bring its entire range of compounds.
Canal+, the official broadcaster of F1 in France, will devote extensive coverage to the three days of racing. The encrypted channel will broadcast the entire winter tests, which will also be available on the F1TV Pro platform. The pre-season tests will also be followed in live text on AUTOhebdo.
F1 winter testing – programme
Wednesday 21 February
8:00 AM to 12:00 PM : Morning session – Canal + Sport / F1TV
1:00 pm – 5:00 pm : Afternoon Session – Canal +Sport / F1TV
22 February Thursday
8:00 AM to 12:00 PM: Morning session – Canal + Sport / F1TV
1:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Afternoon Session – Canal +Sport / F1TV
Friday 23 February
8:00 AM to 12:00 PM : Morning session – Canal + Sport / F1TV
1:00 pm – 5:00 pm : Afternoon Session – Canal +Sport / F1TV
The F1 winter tests will also be followed in live text on AUTOhebdo.
Driver distribution
red bull
Wednesday February 21: Verstappen
Thursday 22 February: Perez (morning) / Verstappen (afternoon)
Friday 23 February: Perez
Mercedes
Wednesday 21 February: to be sure
Thursday 22 February: to be sure
Friday February 23: to be sure
Ferrari
Wednesday 21 February: Leclerc (morning) / Saenz (afternoon)
Thursday 22 February: to be sure
Friday February 23: to be sure
McLaren
Wednesday 21 February: to be sure
Thursday 22 February: to be sure
Friday February 23: to be sure
Aston Martin
Wednesday 21 February: to be sure
Thursday 22 February: to be sure
Friday February 23: to be sure
Alpine
Wednesday 21 February: Ocon (morning) / Gasly (afternoon)
Thursday 22 February: Gasly (morning) / Ocon (afternoon)
Friday 23 February: Ocon (morning) / Gasly (afternoon)
Williams
Wednesday 21 February: to be sure
Thursday 22 February: to be sure
Friday February 23: to be sure
RB
Wednesday 21 February: to be sure
Thursday 22 February: to be sure
Friday February 23: to be sure
Sauber
Wednesday 21 February: to be sure
Thursday 22 February: to be sure
Friday February 23: to be sure
Haas
Wednesday 21 February: Magnussen (morning) / Hulkenberg (afternoon)
Thursday 22 February: Hulkenberg (morning) / Magnussen (afternoon)
Friday 23 February: Magnussen (morning) / Hulkenberg (afternoon)
Choice of tires
Also Read > Survey – Vote for your favorite livery for the 2024 F1 season