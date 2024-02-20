Drivers, timetables… winter testing programme

After three months of waiting, Formula 1 is back! The 10 teams and their 20 drivers will meet in Bahrain for the F1 winter tests from 21 to 23 February. As in 2023, these pre-season tests will take place at the Sakhir circuit for just over three days, a week before the first Grand Prix of the season.

A shakedown, sometimes organized in Barcelona, ​​Silverstone or Fiorano, was the only taste of their new car. So these sessions will be crucial for various teams in the paddock. Morning (8 am – 12 pm French time) and afternoon (1 pm – 5 pm French time) sessions will last four hours each, with a 60-minute lunch break in between. For these three days, the official tire supplier Pirelli will bring its entire range of compounds.

Canal+, the official broadcaster of F1 in France, will devote extensive coverage to the three days of racing. The encrypted channel will broadcast the entire winter tests, which will also be available on the F1TV Pro platform. The pre-season tests will also be followed in live text on AUTOhebdo.

F1 winter testing – programme

Wednesday 21 February

8:00 AM to 12:00 PM : Morning session – Canal + Sport / F1TV

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm : Afternoon Session – Canal +Sport / F1TV

22 February Thursday

8:00 AM to 12:00 PM: Morning session – Canal + Sport / F1TV

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Afternoon Session – Canal +Sport / F1TV

Friday 23 February

8:00 AM to 12:00 PM : Morning session – Canal + Sport / F1TV

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm : Afternoon Session – Canal +Sport / F1TV

Driver distribution

red bull

Wednesday February 21: Verstappen

Thursday 22 February: Perez (morning) / Verstappen (afternoon)

Friday 23 February: Perez

Mercedes

Wednesday 21 February: to be sure

Thursday 22 February: to be sure

Friday February 23: to be sure

Ferrari

Wednesday 21 February: Leclerc (morning) / Saenz (afternoon)

Thursday 22 February: to be sure

Friday February 23: to be sure

McLaren

Wednesday 21 February: to be sure

Thursday 22 February: to be sure

Friday February 23: to be sure

Aston Martin

Wednesday 21 February: to be sure

Thursday 22 February: to be sure

Friday February 23: to be sure

Alpine

Wednesday 21 February: Ocon (morning) / Gasly (afternoon)

Thursday 22 February: Gasly (morning) / Ocon (afternoon)

Friday 23 February: Ocon (morning) / Gasly (afternoon)

Williams

Wednesday 21 February: to be sure

Thursday 22 February: to be sure

Friday February 23: to be sure

RB

Wednesday 21 February: to be sure

Thursday 22 February: to be sure

Friday February 23: to be sure

Sauber

Wednesday 21 February: to be sure

Thursday 22 February: to be sure

Friday February 23: to be sure

Haas

Wednesday 21 February: Magnussen (morning) / Hulkenberg (afternoon)

Thursday 22 February: Hulkenberg (morning) / Magnussen (afternoon)

Friday 23 February: Magnussen (morning) / Hulkenberg (afternoon)

Choice of tires

