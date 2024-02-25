Dramatic armed attack on woman caught on video in Havana

A video circulating on social networks shows a dramatic armed attack on a woman in Havana, this Saturday.

According to a news portal Cubans around the worldThe incident happened on the 7th at 9:00 am between A and B, Vista Hermosa neighborhood, San Miguel del Padron.

The video shared by the above source shows how a man gives way to a woman to enter a hallway where she commits her crime.

However, the woman defends herself and protects her belongings for a moment. Even people walking on the road become alert due to the screams of the apparently assaulted woman.

When the fight got out of hand and he was confronted by people walking down the street, the man pulled out a gun and the passers-by ran, while the attacker managed to escape with what appeared to be a backpack.

The incident raised many questions among internet users who criticized the attitude of those who saw it and did nothing to help, letting the thief escape, from the point of view of the existing insecurity in the country.

Acts of violence have quickly entered Cuban society, although they have not reached the intensity that can be carried out with firearms, but the reality is that there are acts of sabotage that keep society under tension, while the authorities are involved in calling Cuban society. “Creative Resistance”.

Recently, A Cuban veterinary doctor was murdered in Majagua municipalityIn Ciego de Avila, an announcement was made on social networks by a colleague and friend, who detailed that the possible motive for the crime was the theft of a motorbike.

“The body of Dr. Israel Enrique Gómez Benitez, a veterinarian of the city of Majagua, was found this morning, on the outskirts of the city of Majagua,” Fernando Gispert wrote on Facebook.

Besides, Two young Cubans were arrested in the municipality of GuisaGranma province, according to official media reports, after killing an elderly man in the city with the intention of stealing his private motorcycle.

From a Facebook profile linked to the Cuban regime, “Enteret Con Aytana Alama”, it is detailed that two youths beat an elderly man named Felix Cruz on the head and hands with a stick.

People connected to the regime have also been involved, as is the case Felix Andrés Leon Carballo, retired former ambassador to Cuba, who died Saturday, February 17, in Havana Circumstances are unclear, although relatives said the tragic outcome was during a robbery at their home.

The victim’s nephew, Jorge Galvez, said in statements to the Eliser Avila channel in Miami that his uncle was killed during a robbery at his home in Santos Suarez by “street bandits” who “stole the television.”

He added that two people have been arrested in this incident. The thieves are from El Serra and apparently “marked the house.”