Drake Bell says he was sexually assaulted by Nickelodeon staff at age 15

fans of Drake and Josh Jared Drake will know Bell’s name well; He was one of the two faces smiling awkwardly at the audience as we all engaged in other teenage antics. However, the former Nickelodeon star was going through a tough time as a child actor, unknown to his fans.

The former Nickelodeon actor has spoken publicly about his experiences on set; Mainly, sexual abuse. As our friends at UNILAD reported, Bell opened up about the alleged sexual assault Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Children’s TelevisionAn investigative discovery series.

During this interview, Bell claims that he was mistreated by a former dialogue coach, Brian Peck, who worked with him. Amanda’s Show And All of that; When Bell met Peck for the first time.

Peck’s name may ring a bell, as Peck was arrested in 2003 on 11 charges related to undisclosed child sexual abuse allegations. A police press release at the time mentioned how the accident had allegedly occurred a few years before Peck was charged.

The victim’s family decided to report the abuse to authorities, claiming that “Peck molested the child for six months.” In a police news release at the time, the victim was listed as having been training a pack.

Fast forward to May 2004, and Peck pleaded no contest (meaning he accepted the charges but pleaded not guilty) to oral sex with a minor, as well as to committing a lewd act on a minor between the ages of 14 and 15.

Peck was later convicted and sentenced to 16 months in prison, as well as ordered to register as a sex offender.

Episode of Bell Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Children’s Television will air on March 17 and 18.