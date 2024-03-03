Don’t use these kitchen utensils anymore Action They are very dangerous to your health – Tuxboard

A hard blow to Action, which has been forced to urgently recall a batch of kitchen utensils that pose a risk to human health.

one again Product recall on action! At this time, it concerns kitchen utensils that contain a substance that may be harmful to health. New Bad Buzz for Discount Brands?

The action recalls these kitchen utensils which are harmful to health

Emergency recall action for this product

But sometimes it also happens that the brand gets its references wrong. This was recently the case with an essential oil diffuser. And now, Action is urgently recalling these days with this kitchen utensil kit.

The kitchen items are sold in the section, these are the three references that do not meet the safety requirements. Indeed, it has been found that they contain Excessive levels of primary aromatic amineswhich may present a risk.

It was therefore decided to withdraw these items from sale at the request of distributor Pango Spa. These are plastic products with a “granite” appearance Marketed at Action between June 2023 and January 2024.

They have EAN code 8003512787676. Please note, however, only items that refer to this Lot Q 116784 is affected. If you think you may have this, stop using it.

Instead the action suggests that you return them to the store for a refund. And this, even if you don’t have a receipt proving their purchase.

Primary aromatic amines are used in the manufacture of dyes which give these vessels their black color. About that aromatic hydrocarbons Potentially carcinogenic. This is responsible, among other things, for 5.4% of bladder cancers.

By recalling this product in a transparent manner, Action is trying to demonstrate its willingness to protect the health of its consumers. And although the group will do everything possible to prevent such incidents from happening again, this proves that no one is safe from a consumer recall.