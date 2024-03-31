Donald Trump posted a photo of Joe Biden tied up and caused an uproar

Donald Trump connects images to words. President Joe Biden’s campaign team accused his opponent of inciting “political violence” on Saturday after the Republican released a video showing the Democrat being tied up. Referring to recent comments by the Republican, a spokesman for Joe Biden’s campaign blasted in a statement Saturday, “This image of Donald Trump is the kind of bullshit you post when you call for butchery.”

“Trump regularly incites political violence and it’s time for people to take it seriously,” the spokesman added, adding that Donald Trump’s first term ended with an attack on the Capitol by hundreds of his supporters. The former president published a video on his Truth social network on Friday that showed him driving two cars decorated with several flags and stickers supporting Donald Trump.

Biden tied hands and feet

On the trunk of another vehicle, a pickup, appears an image showing Joe Biden bound hand and foot. The publication was condemned by the Democrat’s team, which sees it as the latest example of the candidate’s increasingly violent rhetoric in November’s presidential election.

Donald Trump’s campaign team has denied the allegations. Democrats “have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family. They are weaponizing the justice system against him,” said his spokesman Steven Cheung, referring to legal cases being prosecuted against Republicans.

Known for his inflammatory language, Donald Trump has stepped up his rash statements and invectives in recent months. He claimed that the American economy would become a “butcher” if he was not re-elected, accused immigrants of “poisoning the blood” of the country, or promised to “eliminate communists, Marxists, fascists and thugs of the radical left.” , called him a “vermin”—comments that surprised his detractors.