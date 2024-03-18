Boeing | “I’ve never been so alert while piloting”: Aerospace giant faces serious allegations over lack of safety on its planes

image source, Getty Images caption, National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine the broken panel two days after the January incident.

“It’s like I’m looking at a problem child”: Captain Dennis Tajar describes what it’s like to fly the Boeing 737 Max.

The head of a fellow pilots association, the American Airlines Pilots Union, insists he would never have boarded an airplane if it wasn’t safe. But he adds that he can no longer take the quality of the planes he flies for granted.

“I’m on the alert that I’ve never been on a Boeing plane,” he says.

“because I don’t believe they followed the procedures That has kept me safe for more than three decades in Boeing airplanes.

Executives at the aerospace giant’s shiny new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, could be forgiven for feeling uneasy.

Every day there are more negative headlines for the company, It is less Pressure from regulators and airlines, and its reputation has suffered.

The problem began in January, when an unused emergency exit door detached from a new Boeing 737 Max shortly after takeoff from Portland International Airport.

The US A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that four bolts intended to securely fasten the plane’s doors were not installed.

Boeing reports Facing a criminal investigation into the incident, As well as legal action by the passengers on board the plane.

image source, Dennis Taser caption, Captain Dennis Tajer says he’s “in a state of alert that I’ve never had to get on a Boeing plane.”

But although no one was seriously injured, the affair had far-reaching implications. It highlights the corporate culture and attitude towards safety of the aerospace giant.

five years ago, Boeing faced one of the biggest scandals in its history, After two new 737 Max planes were lost in nearly identical crashes, killing 346 people.

The cause was a faulty flight control computer program, and he was accused of deliberately hiding details from regulators.

The company agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle the fraud allegations and admitted to the fraud, although it formally pleaded not guilty at a subsequent court hearing. He later faced widespread accusations that he had put profits before the lives of passengers.

It reaffirmed its commitment to safety, and in early 2020 promised its new CEO, Dave Calhoun, that it “can do better. Much better.”

However, after the incident in January this year, the scrutiny That commitment has been questioned.

Addressing those concerns, in January 2023, Calhoun said, “We’re going to go slow, we’re not going to rush the system, and we’re going to take our time to get it right.”

image source, Alaska Airlines

Earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that a six-week audit of the 737 Max production process at Boeing and its supplier Spirit Aerosystems “verified multiple instances in which the companies failed to meet requirements.” Product quality control.

The findings come shortly after another report on Boeing’s safety culture by a panel of experts Find a “disconnect” between top management and regular staff, as well as indications that staff were reluctant to report problems for fear of retribution.

Adam Dixon, a former top Boeing executive who once worked on the 737 Max program, agrees that there is a rift between executives and factory workers.

“Trusting Boeing’s culture for more than a decade has been toxic,” he says.

“Safeguards can be added, procedures can be added. But the fundamental question Mistrust makes these changes almost ineffective,” he adds.

Meanwhile, more evidence emerged this week of how manufacturing problems can threaten safety.

The FAA warned that improperly installed wiring packages on 737 Max planes could be damaged, causing the wing controls to deploy unexpectedly and causing the plane to begin banking.

If not addressed, he said, this “can lead to loss of control of the aircraft.” As a result, hundreds of aircraft are already in service.

Boeing responded that based on the FAA audit, it is “continuing to implement immediate changes and develop a comprehensive action plan to strengthen safety and quality and build trust with our customers and their passengers.”

caption, A recent report found a “disconnect” between Boeing’s top management and regular staff

Also Concerns about Boeing production standards They are far from new.

John Barnett, the former Boeing employee who was recently found dead, worked at the South Carolina factory from 2010 until his retirement in 2017.

As quality manager for the 787 Dreamliner program, he said the rush to build planes as quickly as possible to maximize profits led to unsafe practices.

Among a series of allegations, he told the BBC that in some cases workers under duress had deliberately fitted planes with inferior parts on the production line.

Boeing denied his claim. But his untimely death in the midst of legal proceedings in a lawsuit against the company has once again put the spotlight on him.

The aerospace giant’s crisis is causing trouble for airlines.

Ryanair has warned that delays in the delivery of new planes will push up prices for passengers in Europe this summer.

US airline Southwest plans to reduce its capacity this year because it cannot get the planes it needs.

image source, Reuters caption, The Alaska Airlines flight incident left a hole “as wide as a refrigerator” in the plane.

Some airlines may try to acquire Airbus models to replace lost Boeings. But a complete transfer of orders from an American manufacturer to a European one is simply impractical.

Both have very complete order books. Airbus has an order book of over 8,000 aircraft and Boeing over 6,000.

Airlines already have to wait longer than they want to receive new planes. Airbus has had its own supply chain issues, causing delivery delays.

There is a potential third player. Chinese manufacturer Commec has developed the C919, an aircraft designed to compete with the 737 Max and A320 Neo.

But that program is still in its infancy. In 2028 it will produce only 150 aircraft per year.

In other words, the market needs to quickly address Boeing’s health and its current problems. But can that happen?

According to Ed Pearson, executive director of the Aviation Safety Foundation, the issues involved are complex, but there are solutions.

A former Boeing whistleblower himself, he has spent years lobbying regulators to take a tougher approach to the company.

“Boeing, its suppliers, airlines and government agencies are capable of meeting these challenges, but the first step to solving these problems is being honest,” he says.

“They need to admit that these problems exist and stop trying to twist the truth. “The more misrepresentations they make, the longer it takes to resolve issues and the greater the risk.”

Boeing says that in recent years it has “never hesitated to slow down, stop production or stop deliveries to take the time necessary to get things right.”

He adds that he has started a program called “Speak Up” that encourages employees to raise issues that need to be addressed.