Donald Trump and Javier Miley effectively embrace at conservative summit in US | International

Argentina’s far-right populist president, Javier Milli, gave Donald Trump an impressive hug this Saturday, a day after he met with officials from President Joe Biden’s government in Buenos Aires. Trump and Milley were keynote speakers to close the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) outside Washington. In his backstage greeting, captured on video posted by a member of Trump’s campaign team, Milley shouted “President!” shouted and hugged Trump before posing for a photo together.

Milley took office in December after launching a campaign inspired by Trump, wearing caps that read “Make Argentina Great Again” in a nod to the former president’s “Make America Great Again” movement. United States again). He was the latest of several foreign politicians at CPAC to embrace Trump’s populist themes on issues such as immigration and the perceived threat of socialism.

In the video, Trump tells Miley in English, “Let’s make Argentina great again,” and Miley then shouts his famous line in Spanish, “Long live freedom, damn it!”, according to the AP.

The Argentine president’s presentation at CPAC came a day after a meeting with Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. A senior Miley official claimed that Mark Stanley, the US ambassador to Buenos Aires, suggested that Miley should not speak at CPAC.

Miley’s security minister, Patricia Bullrich, who also attended the meeting in southern Washington, said Stanley told Miley’s office that, in her opinion, the conference was “too political” and it was not appropriate for her to attend. Bullrich clarified that Miley would give a general speech and not talk about the election.

Miley urged CPAC attendees to stop socialism and not support further regulation of the economy. He also called abortion access a “killer agenda” to reduce population size. “Don’t get carried away by the siren song of social justice,” he said in Spanish. “Don’t give up your freedom. Fight for your freedom. If they do not fight for freedom, they will be pushed into misery,” reports Efe.

Trump then introduced himself as a “proud political dissident.” “I stand before you today not only as your past and hopefully future president, but also as a proud political dissident. “I’m dissatisfied,” the former Republican president said without hesitation.

Since the death in prison of Russian political dissident Alexei Naval a week ago — a death the US government blames on Vladimir Putin — Trump has devoted himself to comparing himself to him.

While Navalny served time for criticizing Putin, Trump faces 91 charges and four civil trials for crimes such as bribery, attempting to invalidate an election or illegally retaining classified documents.

Conservative Political Action Conferences have been attended by national and international far-right figures. Among them are the Vice President of El Salvador, Naib Bukele; President Milli of Argentina; Santiago Abascal, president of the Spanish far-right party Vox, or Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

