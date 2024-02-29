An unexpected reaction was suffered by the body of a Texas man who drank very cold water

A 35-year-old bodybuilder was rushed to the hospital after drinking too much cold water after a game of golf and suffering an unexpected reaction. Due to the severity of the diagnosis, the man had to undergo heart surgery.

According to the New York Post, Franklin Arribiana of Texas, United States, was taken to a medical center after overhydrating himself during a hot day.

“I took a sip of cold water and the next thing I knew, I was literally pounding out of my chest,” Franklin said. “They took my shirt off and you could see my heart was literally jumping out of my chest and then I passed out,” he added.

Once at the hospital, doctors diagnosed him with an irregular heartbeat and revealed that it could be caused by atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes an organ to beat too fast, causing dizziness, shortness of breath and fatigue. Finally, they had to perform heart surgery, as the diagnosis could be fatal.

After undergoing surgical intervention, Eribiana assured that she was able to drink water normally again without any complications.

