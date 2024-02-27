Does hypnosis work for sleep?

If the image of Mesmer may automatically come to mind when we talk about hypnosis, the practice uses many more diverse aspects, accessible to all. It extends to hypnotherapy, a method used to treat a variety of disorders, including sleep-related difficulties.

French and sleep, not a very peaceful relationship

A survey by the National Institute of Sleep and Vigilance (INSV) revealed that more than 4 out of 10 French people suffer from sleep disorders. Among these disorders, insomnia and circadian rhythm disruption stand out as modern scourges, which undermine our physical and mental health.

Faced with these restless nights, a question arises: how to find a way to restful sleep, this famous holy grail? What if the answer to our nocturnal ailments was hidden in the mysteries of hypnosis?

Evaluation by hypnosis researchers

The effectiveness of hypnosis in promoting quality sleep was published in 2015 by an expert from INSERM (National Institute of Health and Medical Research), once physiological causes were ruled out. According to brain imaging findings, the state of consciousness induced by hypnosis is distinctly different from wakefulness and sleep, which plunges individuals into a state of euphoria, according to Ericksonian hypnosis specialist Dr. Narrated by Patrick Ballett.

Hypnosis is effective in reducing stress-related insomnia by putting certain areas of the brain to sleep, while activating other areas that help reduce anxiety. This approach helps quiet the intrusive thoughts and creates an environment conducive to restful sleep. As a result, the time required to fall asleep is reduced and the quality of deep sleep improves, ensuring a more restful night.

Hypnotherapy, the anti-insomnia solution?

To benefit from hypnosis to improve sleep, here’s how to have a session with a professional:

Initial visit: The physician discusses with the patient to identify the causes of sleep disorders. Relaxation: The session begins with deep relaxation, often through muscle relaxation or suggestions to focus on something. Induction of hypnotic state: The therapist uses techniques to induce a hypnotic state conducive to therapeutic work. This phase of hyperavailability to everything in perception then relegates reflection to the background. Targeted suggestions: During hypnosis, the therapist guides the patient with suggestions aimed at promoting restful sleep, such as relaxation and stress reduction. The objective? Help the patient find a world where he feels comfortable and safe, thus facilitating the sleep process. Assessment: The practitioner brings the patient back to a state of alertness by counting to 5, then encourages the latter to express their feelings and offer suggestions for the following sessions. Finally, the therapist teaches self-hypnosis techniques to integrate treatment.

How many hypnosis sessions to get results?

Many people wonder how long it takes for hypnosis to produce its benefits. Note that some people experience beneficial effects from the first session. Practitioners recommend scheduling between two and five sessions spaced one to two weeks apart, although ten sessions may be required for complex or chronic conditions.

Hypnosis, a dangerous practice?

Hypnosis, performed by a qualified professional, generally does not present health risks. It is important to dispel a common misconception: under hypnosis, you retain your consciousness and no one can force you to do something against your will. Hypnosis does not put you into a deep sleep, but into an altered state of consciousness.

Everyone responds differently to hypnosis and it is important to understand that there is no quick fix. Working with a hypnotherapist is done slowly. However, it is crucial to note that hypnosis is not recommended for people with epilepsy.

Self-hypnosis for a more peaceful daily life

Self-hypnosis, practiced at home, also proves to be a valuable ally in the fight against sleep disorders. A study published in 2020 in Journal of Women’s Health, highlighted the effectiveness of self-hypnosis as a treatment program for menopause-related sleep problems. Results showed a significant improvement in sleep quality in 50% to 77% of women over time.

Apart from calming the rest of the mind, self-hypnosis helps in managing stress and anxiety. This is especially helpful when you’re stuck in a whirlwind of ideas. Entering a state of self-hypnosis changes our perspective, allowing us to better understand our inner feelings and know ourselves better.

How to practice it on a daily basis?

To learn self-hypnosis, it is important to integrate our imagination in the service of our unconscious. In a calm and pleasant environment, direct your thoughts to pleasant memories or sensations. Goal: To immerse yourself in these sensory experiences. Close your eyes, let your mind wander and free yourself from mental turmoil.

Another method of inducing a hypnotic state is to stand with your arms at your sides, focusing on breathing and balance. Focus your attention on one, imagine it becoming lighter. Let it grow and feel this sense of well-being permeating your entire being.

Contraindications to self-hypnosis?

nearby New York Times, Dr. Elvira Lang warns that hypnosis can be “emotionally difficult” for people with mental illnesses such as schizophrenia. This is why it is strongly recommended to consult a healthcare professional for advice tailored to your situation.