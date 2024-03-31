Television is a central device for many households, but its presence is declining among certain segments of the population. We want to know if you have a television, or if you prefer to use your other screen.

The TV market is down more than 2% again in 2023, but display technology has only innovated in recent years. If OLED seems to be on everyone’s lips, LCD hasn’t had its last word with Mini-LED technology.

Besides, televisions are often overlooked for other types of screens, such as laptops, tablets and even smartphones. Generation gaps can also explain these different trends, such as lack of space in housing.

Television can be the nerve center of the living room in many homes, or a luxury for an entirely different segment of the population. Whether it is to watch TV channels or just play and watch series, television still has many advantages.

Do you have a television?

So our question is short and direct, i.e. do you have a television set at home or not.

