Check out these five games on Xbox Game Pass that will please fans of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth!

There’s no denying that the power of brilliant RPGs is undeniable. Right now, everyone is talking about Final Fantasy and rightly so. Square Enix is ​​currently working on a remake of the best RPG of all time with huge success.

Maybe you have two consoles and have completed Final Fantasy VII Rebirth; Maybe you’re an Xbox owner and you’re pining for PlayStation exclusives of Final Fantasy VII remakes and the newest in the trilogy, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. If you want more games like this on Xbox Game Pass, we’ve got you covered.

Reload Persona 3

Persona 3 Reload has a lot of teenage angst and we love it. The Persona series has always captured the general feel of JRPGs and anime, creating a wonderful world to explore. The trappings of teenage years and school life blend perfectly with the drama of an all-pervading evil. There’s a lot to love here, from wonderfully crafted characters that feel more and more real with each passing minute, monumental battles that feel over-the-top but incredibly satisfying.

Tales of Rise

Among the biggest and best JRPG franchises, you’ll find the Tales of series that constantly changes its stories and characters with each release. Tales of Ariz is the latest iteration of the RPG series and mixes a bunch of action-based combat with an engaging anime style from the get-go. Featuring a compelling story, Tales of Ariz brings together two protagonists from different factions in a time of world war. These opposing worlds bring plenty of intrigue, as well as drama, to a story you won’t forget.

Yakuza: Like a dragon

A slightly gritty adventure set against the backdrop of a serious situation, Yakuza games always manage to mix light humor with menacing dramatic stories. With Like a Dragon, you get perhaps the funniest entry in the long-running series, with larger-than-life characters who are a joy to be around. Add to that a brilliant turn-based combat system that emphasizes the quirkiness of the cast, and you have an incredibly engaging game that will keep you hooked.

Immortals Phoenix Rising

A delightful and colorful open world with a huge list of tasks, there’s something magical about Immortals Phoenix Rising. While the combat is great and the cast of characters based on Greek mythology is brilliant, it’s the surroundings that really captivate you. Divided into different biomes, the world of Immortal Phoenix Rising is captivating, with an array of puzzles and locations to explore. Not only does the map embody the Greek gods overseeing your journey through the smallest details, but it also creates a space to truly absorb that cartoon aesthetic based on thousands of years of great myths and legends.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Combining open-world exploration and delightful quests, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is not only a joy to play, but also a feast for the eyes. Just like its predecessor, this sequel follows the Studio Ghibli design playbook with gorgeous visuals and adorable characters. Accompanied by an immersive soundtrack, this RPG takes you on a journey through picturesque towns and dangerous dungeons to create a new kingdom. With battles, drama, and bits of world-building, you can’t go wrong with this fabulous RPG.