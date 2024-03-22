Do the images of Gaza markets broadcast on the network invalidate the threat of imminent famine declared by the UN? – Exemption

According to the UN, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. In a report published on March 18, the agency states that “The Food Insecurity Classification (IPC) describes the dire situation that more than half of Gaza’s population – 1.1 million people – face. Catastrophic levels of hunger». The agency says the number is twice as high as the previous CPI estimate released in December.

Generally speaking, the UN continues, “Virtually everyone in Gaza is struggling to get enough food and about 677,000 people – about a third of the population – are experiencing the highest levels of catastrophic hunger. This includes about 210,000 people in the north.. Among these northern governorates of Patti, “Nearly two-thirds of households have gone an entire day and night without eating at least ten times in the last thirty days. According to recent CPI data, virtually all households skip meals each day and adults cut back on meals so children can eat. With an imminent threat of drought by the end of May, warn the United Nations.

“Very high acute malnutrition and high mortality”

An observation questioned by many commentators on the Israeli side, who have been publishing videos of well-stocked markets on social networks for weeks to support their claims. Like the account of Kogat (the Israeli Civil Administration in the Palestinian Territories), which published a photo of a market stall last week, according to Kogat, March 18.

Hananya Naftali, an influencer close to the government, broadcast a video on March 15 showing, in his opinion, the Rafah market, adding this ironic comment: “This sounds like ‘genocide’ or ‘occupation’ to me.”

Among multiple examples of the genre, we can also note this other video, also shot in Rafah, and posted on March 17 with this comment: “Look carefully at how the goods are presented… The market is crowded. Plenty of goods. There is no famine in Gaza.

Although these images are difficult to date, there is no reason to doubt their authenticity. Which, however, is not enough to invalidate the risk of drought in the enclave.

Let us first remember that the humanitarian context is not uniform throughout the Gaza Strip. If the northern part of the region is indeed, according to the UN, in imminent drought conditions by May, with a classification in IPC 5, the highest, the southern part is still in IPC 4, i.e. in a situation where houses are either “Significant deficits in food consumption resulting in very severe malnutrition and excessive mortality”, either “Able to reduce significant food consumption gaps, but only through emergency livelihood strategies and asset liquidation. (His property, editor’s note)». In Rafah, in the far south of the region, 20% of the population is still below (IPC 3) a level called “emergency”.

However, most of the images posted on social networks, as mentioned above, are located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip (Rafah) or on the border between the two areas (Nusirat). So for the moment in the less affected part of the region. However, nothing from looking at these images suggests that the food shown is sufficient in quantity to satisfy the entire population. Also food is not affordable.

Rising prices

Where does this food come from? Some vegetables come from local crops. was contacted by Czech NewsThe UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), also explains to observe, “For several weeks, the formation of networks or groups that organize robberies of some humanitarian convoys ; “So it’s possible that these are some of these products that we see in the videos.”

Other goods also come from supernumerary donations. “Anyone who has worked in this type of situation knows that Humanitarian aid The subject of negotiations is: if you have collected, for example, 15 kg of flour, which you are not going to use completely, and you need medicine or breast milk, you will resell part of your flour to collect another product”, adds Johan Sofi, former head of the UNRWA Legal Office in Gaza. “Humanitarians really notice, in many conflict zones where the population becomes dependent on humanitarian aid, the family sells what it doesn’t need to be able to buy what it needs,” with confirming its former organization Czech News.

These products, above all, are not within the reach of all budgets. Abundant evidence points to rising prices since the beginning of the conflict. In a France 2 story broadcast on March 14, journalist Agnes Vahramian explained that several trucks had entered the Gaza Strip the previous day and that food had been delivered by plane. But also mentioned against the background of images of busy markets: “This aid, distributed haphazardly, is sometimes even sold in markets. In Deir al-Balah, in the south (…): rations, food cans and sanitary products, are considered donations to the population. (…) Humanitarian food is sold at high prices: a 25 kg bag of flour costs the equivalent of 700 euros, thirty-five times more expensive than before the war.”

61% lost jobs

Even further south, in Rafah, on the Egyptian border, a young girl testifies in the middle of the market, in a video released on March 15: “It’s really hard to buy what you want because the prices have gone up to three or four times the normal price.” while adding “Not starving like the north of the Gaza Strip”. In another video published on March 16, a young wanderer – this time in the northern part of the Gaza Strip – details the prices: Pumpkins sell for the equivalent of $16 (about 15 euros), up from $0.80 before. Sangharsh pickles and pulses sell for ten times, strawberries for five, potatoes for $14 per kg, onions for $22 per kg or veal for $68 per kg. Still further north, in Gaza City, in pictures posted on March 21, a man shows a stall of vegetables grown in the enclave, selling tomatoes and cucumbers for $25 a kilo. According to the UN, at least 61% of jobs in the enclave have been lost since the start of the conflict, making prices less affordable for the population.

Note that in late January, several Israeli diplomatic accounts had already put the notion of a “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza into perspective, by airing a video of a young Palestinian activist who ordered and enjoyed a grilled meat sandwich. “Queuing for shawarma in Gaza: Is this the humanitarian crisis you’re talking about?” The page X (formerly Twitter) of the Israeli consulate in Montreal was mocked.

is identified by Czech News During the broadcast of these images, the author of the video, Tamer Ashraf, told us that in regards to the food shortage in Gaza, it “It was great to find a restaurant that sells shawarma, especially in Rafah town”. and condemned the use of his video “out of context” By Israeli Publications: “They impose on us a terrible siege and a great famine, then they pretend that there is no famine. The Hebrew media and newspapers are lying and taking my video out of context. Shawarma is expensive, very difficult to access and very few people can buy it.”