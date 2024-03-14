Do not store your phone in these places!

However, certain positions can be harmful to both our health and the safety of the device. We spend a large part of our daily lives on our smartphones, and we often leave them in inappropriate places and store them in places that are not always suitable. Here are our tips on where not to store your smartphone.

away from pants pockets

Research suggests that electromagnetic fields emitted by smartphones can affect health, including fertility. The World Health Organization has also classified these fields as potentially carcinogenic. Although the scientific evidence is not necessarily conclusive, it is advised not to keep your phone in your front pants pocket as a precautionary measure.

Likewise, keeping your phone in the back pocket of your pants is also not recommended, as it is advised to reduce the body’s exposure to radiation. In addition, sitting on your phone can cause damage, it’s easier to steal a smartphone from this location, or even keeping the phone in your back pocket can quickly become uncomfortable.

For this reason, choose a bag or briefcase, thus keeping the phone away from sensitive areas of the body.

Ladies, avoid bras

The practice of storing your phone in a bra, while practical for some, is not without risk. In addition to the unresolved scientific debate over the link to breast cancer, the risk of skin irritation due to bacteria present on the device is very real. Choose less direct storage with the skin.

Not under the pillow

The temptation to keep your phone within reach, even at night, is great. However, placing your device under a pillow can generate heat and, in rare cases, pose a fire hazard. Additionally, exposure to blue light before sleep can disrupt melatonin production and circadian rhythms. Better to put it away on a nightstand, for example, while charging.

away from the face

Intensive use of smartphones can affect the skin by transferring bacteria, promoting the appearance of acne and other inflammations. Using headphone or speakerphone mode is a good option to minimize direct contact with the face.

Quickly forget the toilet

Taking your phone to the toilet may seem harmless, but that’s regardless of the microbes in the environment. A study from the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology Showing that bacteria and viruses spread into the air after flushing, contaminating surrounding surfaces, including your precious device.

Not in the glove box of your car

Extreme temperatures in the glove box, whether cold or hot, can cause issues ranging from data loss or battery leaks, display problems, reduced battery life, and, in rare cases, screen breakage.

Ultimately, having your smartphone always within reach may not be the best solution. By avoiding these places, you will not only preserve your health, but also extend the life of your device. Little effort for big gains in the long run.