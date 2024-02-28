Disturbances of the biological clock affect mental health

Sleep, internal clock and mental health are closely linked. Disturbances in sleep quality, continuity, and synchronicity may exacerbate or aggravate psychotic symptoms in susceptible individuals. According to previous research, 32% of adults with bipolar disorder fall asleep and wake up later than usual. Their biological clocks were seven hours ahead during a manic episode and four to five hours behind during a depressive phase. At the same time, it has been proven that treatments targeting disruption of sleep and circadian rhythms can alleviate psychiatric disorders.

Adolescence: “Physiological Changes” Linked to Sleep with “Behavioral Changes”

“Despite progress in elucidating the underlying mechanisms, a coherent approach that integrates the dynamic interactions between psychiatric disorders and sleep and circadian rhythm processes is lacking,” An international team of researchers said. So, in a recent study, they looked at findings in adolescents and young adults, who are at the highest risk of developing psychiatric disorders and for whom early diagnosis and intervention would be most beneficial.

“During adolescence, physiological changes in the way we sleep are coupled with behavioral changes, such as going to bed later, sleeping less on school nights, and sleeping in on weekends. -ends”, Explained to scientists. According to Nicholas Mayer, lead author of the work published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, this variability in sleep duration and timing can lead to a mismatch between the biological clock and the sleep-wake rhythm. This can increase the risk of sleep disturbances and adverse mental health effects.