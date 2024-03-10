Diet: These deceptive foods that we think of as vegetables are starchy foods rich in sugar

Among these imposters who often slip into our salad, CornWhat is generally considered a healthy vegetable, turns out Starchy foods are high in sugarAlert the nutritionists.

Some foods hide their game well, masquerading as “healthy” choices While they don’t stand up to an in-depth analysis of their nutritional value. Corn, often integrated into our salads, reveals itself as an undoubted ally. Excessive consumption of sugar. In the columns of dietitian-nutritionist, Alexandra Mercy DoctissimoWarning against this frequent confusion: “Corn is mistakenly considered a vegetable by many people,” she clarified, underlining that it actually belongs to the cereal family.

Reasons for distrust of corn

Why this distrust of corn? her Rich in carbohydrates, by making starchy foods particularly sweet, is the main reason given by Alexandra Mercier: “In fact it is a starchy food that is also rich in sugars. That’s why Corn-based gluten-free products are also very sweet “

Should we ban corn from our diet? Despite the high carbohydrate content, it is not Should not be removed completely. Its moderate glycemic index, between 48 and 69, suggests that corn consumption causes a gradual increase in blood sugar levels, which is an ideal characteristic.

Slimming and Corn: A Subtle Relationship

From one point of view SlimmingCorn comes out Among the best starchy foodsLow in calories and rich in fiber, contributes to satiety and improves intestinal transit.

It is necessary to adopt it enlightened approach Regarding corn, by understanding its effect on our sugar intake and adjusting our consumption accordingly. Practical advice for Usage wise Include a special focus on quantity and variety of fiber sources to balance nutritional intake.