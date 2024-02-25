Serious side effects of the anti-Covid vaccine are beginning to appear

A new study has revealed two side effects of the Covid vaccine that can attack the heart, brain and spinal cord.

Researchers at the Global Vaccine Data Network have found links between mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) and myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – and pericarditis – inflammation of the thin sac that covers the heart.

Experts stress that the new side effects are “exceptionally rare” and that the benefits of anti-Covid vaccines “far outweigh the risks”. A study of more than 99 million people also confirmed Guillain-Barre syndrome, when the immune system attacks the nerves and organs of the brain, venous sinus thrombosis, a type of blood clot in the brain, as rare side effects associated with AstraZeneca. vaccine

The International Journal “Vaccine”, where the new data is published, also established that acute disseminated encephalomyelitis – inflammation and swelling of the brain and spinal cord – was also linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The study involved people from Australia, Argentina, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, New Zealand and Scotland.

The researchers say the findings were based on electronic health data, which compared the rates of 13 brain, blood and heart diseases among people after receiving the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine to the rates that would be expected for these diseases in a prior population. vaccine

The new discovery of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis prompted researchers to independently confirm the side effect by conducting a second study.