Diablo 4 is coming to Xbox Game Pass but not for all subscribers

Microsoft confirmed last week that Diablo 4 will soon be coming to Game Pass. This will be the first Activision-Blizzard game to join the catalog. The Core subscription, however, will not provide access to the popular RPG.

Activision Blizzard is now owned by Microsoft, which controls all of its symbol licenses. While the takeover has been in effect for several months, we wondered when the first titles would arrive on Xbox Game Pass. During a highly anticipated podcast broadcast last Thursday, the Redmond giant lifted the curtain on the identity of the first game that will join the service starting March 28: Diablo 4.

This is great news for subscribers who are fans of the famous franchise. But as is often the case, the devil is in the details. Kari Perez, in charge of communications for Microsoft’s gaming branch, told The Virgin. Diablo 4 Xbox Game Pass will not be accessible to Core subscribers, Microsoft’s entry-level offering.

Diablo 4 is coming to Game Pass soon but not for Core subscribers

As a reminder, Game Pass offers access to online multiplayer on core consoles, discounts, and a catalog of over 25 games. Currently, it is possible to play Fallout 76, Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Among Us, Doom Eternal or else Humiliated 2 Thanks for the subscription. Like Xbox Live Gold which it replaces, it is billed at 6.99 euros per month. As the least expensive subscription, it logically does not grant access Diablo 4.

To enjoy the RPG, you have to set your sights on Xbox Game Pass PC, Console or Ultimate. Here are the currently effective prices for these three subscriptions. Note that the bill for the first 14 days of subscription is only 1 euro.

Xbox Game Pass for PC : €9.99/month

: €9.99/month Xbox Game Pass for consoles : €10.99/month

: €10.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate : €14.99/month

The upcoming integration of Blizzard games into Game Pass will attract newcomers to Microsoft’s net. Last Thursday, the Redmond giant finally revealed the updated number of subscribers registered on its service. Xbox Game Pass currently has 34 million subscribers. An increase of 36% compared to the last count released two years ago. By 2030, Microsoft hopes to reach the 100 million subscriber mark.