PSG: The Mbappé dynasty responds to Luis Enrique

Published on February 28, 2024 at 12:30 am

Having a master’s degree in international law, I realized at the end of my university career that it is important to develop in an area you appreciate. Overnight, I decided to put an end to the dream of my parents, who saw in me a future lawyer, to make a living out of my passion: sports. Since then, I’ve covered transfer windows and sports news, trying to keep readers as informed as possible.

Kylian Mbappé is no longer untouchable. His situation has become more fragile since he announced his departure from PSG at the end of the season. Luis Enrique should not hesitate to bring him out during the match to give the players present during the next training session a chance. Uncomfortable, Mbappé does not want to make waves according to those around him.

Kylian Mbappé Did not finish the match against Rance. Despite being in great form, the PSG man was subbed off in the 65th minute Luis Enrique Last Sunday. A situation that the star is not used to. It’s hard not to connect with his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. As justified by Spanish technicians, the PSG Must get used to developing without Mbappé.

“We’ll have to get used to not playing with Kylian.”

We have to get used to not playing with Kylian, sooner or later it will happen. When I see fit, he will play or not play, as all coaches do with their players. I want maximum competitiveness for next season. I want every starting player in this PSG team to think this is a great opportunity. That’s what I’m looking for this season and next season.” Trust was given Luis Enrique At a press conference.

“He wants to leave the club in peace”

At the edge of the lawn, Mbappé He didn’t look sad though, showing a few smiles with his teammates. According to Loic Tanzi, The player wants to get out of it. “ It could ruin the story between Luis Enrique and Mbappé, but not with PSG because everyone at the club agrees, but even among those close to Mbappé, he wants to leave the club quietly, without causing problems, and to win trophies. »’s journalist believed team on the set of Greg’s team.

