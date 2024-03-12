Decathlon has changed its logo and announced the elimination of numerous brands, including Wedz and Artengo.

PASCAL GUYOT / AFP PASCAL GUYOT / AFP The Decathlon brand announced this Tuesday, March 12, that it will drastically reduce the number of brands distributing its products (illustrative photo taken in 2019 in Montpellier).

Economy – A new logo, and a desire for simplification. For years on the list of French favorite brands, before being overtaken by Action in 2023, Decathlon announced this Tuesday, March 12. A new ambition », during an event marked by the presence of Teddy Runner and Cyclist from the team sponsored by the Northern brand. A marketing operation that will result in the disappearance of certain brands that must be grouped under already known names.

Thus, Artengo tennis rackets, Wadz ski suits, Olyan surfboards and Fauganza riding bombs will change their names.

Some international disputes

Instead of its multiple brands, each dedicated to a specific sporting discipline, the sporting goods distributor will carry only nine main names: Quechua for mountain activities, Triboard (water and wind), Rockrider (outdoor cycling), Domyos (fitness), Cuicma (racquet sports), Kipsta (team sports), Caperlan (mainly for fishing), BTwin (for general public city bikes) and Inesis (certain sports, especially golf).

In addition to these nine core brands, four others will continue to exist and also aim to exit stand-alone Decathlon stores. These are called ” experts » of the group, i.e. which is also targeted at a higher level. In this category we find Van Rysel, whose bikes are used at the professional level, Kiprun, which equips some of the best marathon runners on the planet, Simond for mountaineering and Solognac for hunting.

After finding himself at the center of several scandals, notably for his continued activities in Russia despite the invasion of Ukraine and for misleadingly using the word “. Ecodesign » In the Netherlands, the Mullies family company also highlighted this Tuesday its desire to reduce its carbon emissions in the near future.

Currently, the brand has around 1,700 stores worldwide and employs over 100,000 people. In 2022, the last fiscal year for which the brand’s results are known, Decathlon achieved more than 15 billion euros in turnover.

