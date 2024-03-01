Sports

Daniil Medvedev’s winner Yugo Humbert in Dubai: “The Perfect Match”

“How do you feel after such a big win?

I feel great, I had a great match from start to finish. A perfect match indeed. I got the right energy to agree to do the rallies. I waited for the best opportunity to go. I think both sides had a great level of play. He could have gone his way, he had a few break points (eight, but only one converted) to come up with. I was good at the end of the set, so I’m very proud of myself.

What are the main reasons for your pride?
I tried to be as calm as possible, as clear as possible. My heart was pounding but I accepted that if I wanted to defeat him I would have to suffer. At 3 in the second set, I was down 0-40 but I said to myself: “Ok, man, play point by point”. I had a very positive inner speech.

“I find it more and more exciting to be able to play the best players in the world on a regular basis”

What are your best results for several months?
A lot of work with the whole team around me for a year and a half, two years. I enjoy being around them. They give me a lot of confidence when I’m on the pitch. I find it more and more exciting to be able to play the best players in the world on a regular basis.

The crowd was very hot this evening…
There are many French people who come to support me. I give tickets to some so they can come back the next day! I feel their support. yesterday (Thursday), Against Harkaz, they pushed me to be better because I didn’t have good feelings. I hope they will be there for the final and help me win the title.

Bublik, in the final?
It will be a very interesting match against someone I love and who is great for tennis. A fantasy player but one who already has the title this year and who finds himself in the final this week. I would give anything to bring home the cup. »

