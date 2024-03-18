Cuba’s president criticizes the United States after protests on the island

(CNN) — Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Monday that his government was ready to “dialogue” with protesters and criticized the United States, a day after hundreds of Cubans took to the streets to denounce the worsening situation. on the island.

On Sunday, in at least four cities, Cuban citizens staged unusual protests against their government. Protesters complained of hours-long power outages and growing food shortages. Others asked for political freedoms and chanted “Patria y Vida”, a reference to a popular anti-government song.

“The nature of party, state and government authorities is to listen to the grievances of our people, communicate, explain the multiple efforts being made to improve the situation, always in an atmosphere of peace.” Diaz. -Canel in a statement published in Cuban state media this Monday.

He blamed “terrorists” in Miami’s Cuban exile community for inciting protests via the Internet and US sanctions on Cuba’s increasingly bleak economy.

Rising inflation has massively devalued the Cuban peso, and many state salaries are now less than the price of a carton of eggs. In March, the government hiked fuel prices by more than 500%, further draining citizens’ pockets.

US diplomats said Sunday they were monitoring the protests and called on the Cuban government to listen to the protesters.

“We urge the Cuban government to respect the human rights of the protesters and address the legitimate needs of the Cuban people,” Public The United States Embassy in Havana at X, formerly known as Twitter.

The spontaneous protest was dispersed overnight as protesters reported a heavy police presence and the arrest of some who took part in the protest. The Cuban government, which does not normally allow organized dissent, has not said how many protesters have been arrested.

After the island-wide protests of July 11, 2021, more than 1,000 Cubans were tried and convicted of rebelling against the communist government, according to human rights groups.