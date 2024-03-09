Three people have been arrested in Florida for child abuse and broadcasting it on the Internet

A woman, her son and her boyfriend, residents of Boca Raton, Florida, were arrested for allegedly sexually abusing children and broadcasting it on the Internet to a paying audience for such content.

The FBI conducted an investigation that led them to Valquiria Cassini, Matthew Cassini and Ryan Londo, who were arrested, local media reports.

On Tuesday, the FBI raided Cassini’s home and found cameras and tripods used for recording. sexual abusewith financial transactions related to crime.

Palm Beach County Judge Donald Heffel acknowledged that the extent of these acts may never be known.

“In the last 25 years, I’ve seen almost everything, so to shake the conscience of the court is a difficult proposition at this stage of the career,” he declared.

Responding to a defense lawyer who noted that the filmed materials were not found, Hafel said 33 videos were deleted from the online platform a day after the investigation began.

Further, he expressed outrage over the charges and ordered the accused to be held without bail.

The Daily Mail reports that the case documents state that the files Child abuse They were uploaded to a web server, and both companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, PayPal and Zele, are cooperating with the investigation.

Valquiria Cassini, 30, an ultrasound technician, faces capital charges for abusing two children under the age of 10, when the youngest was just 5 years old.

Her boyfriend Ryan Lundo, 42, a computer professional, faces similar charges and is also accused of performing on camera for anonymous viewers on the streaming platform.

Matthew Cassini, Valquiria’s 20-year-old son, is also being prosecuted for sexual assault.

The lawyer noted that the younger Cassini was not charged with filming the alleged abuse, but a prosecutor countered by claiming he faced allegations of actual sexual relations with the boy.

Another case of sexual abuse It happened in Monroe County, Florida. This Monday, a Baptist church pastor was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl.

The religious leader plied the teenager with alcohol, got her drunk and passed out, then committed the crime in the church’s library.

Monte Levelle Chitty, 62, who was pastor of First Baptist Church in the city of Marathon, called police himself to confess to the incident.

Also in February, a man was arrested at Miami International Airport Possession of child pornography videos.

On his mobile phone, he had a video of a six- to eight-year-old girl performing a sexual act with a man and other material of a similar nature with minors.

Kevin Green, 54, was arrested after a Customs and Border Protection (CPB) officer found five videos of suspected child pornography on his cell phone.