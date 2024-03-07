Cotentin. A 400,000 volt electrical substation caught fire, experts on scene
by Editorial La Presse de la Manche
published on
7 March 24 at 7:43 pm
Updated March 7, 24 at 8:41 pm.
The fire broke out on Thursday, March 7, 2024 between 6 pm and 6:30 pm. At manual electrical substations Dependent on L’Étang-Bertrand (Manche). RTE.
This is a position 400,000 volts Output from Flamenville Power Plant. There was a fireA reaction or transformers containing 50,000 liters of flammable cooling oil.
Responsible for this post Regulation And Dispatch Electricity generation from Flamanville to Normandy and Brittany. It was reported by a motorist A large plume of smoke rising from the equipment box. immediately, An important fire service A command post was deployed with the commitment of several fire vans.
The police are on the spot and so is the deputy mayor. We have to wait for the network to isolate before being able to intervene in this area. Planning to use foam mats.
At 7:30 p.m., extinguishing operations had not yet begun. RTE Technician Just got there. That’s how the fire started Ten years ago But not in the same security configurations.
No impact on power distribution
Manche Prefecture That makes it clear The fire n/a No impact on power distribution.
According to our information, the fire was under control till 8:30 pm.
