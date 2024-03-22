The Ministry of Labor launched a drive to fill 150,000 vacancies

Videos and visuals will be circulated to encourage as many people as possible to apply.

Fighting action. Four months before the Paris Olympic Games, thousands of positions remain available. An event more than enough to turn into a nightmare that is causing concern among residents of Ile-de-France. To try to solve the problem, the Ministry of Labour, Health and Solidarity is launching a major recruitment drive called: “Let’s play games.” New public operator France Travel and skill operators AFDAS and AKTO are also stakeholders.

150,000 jobs are currently estimated for the duration of the Olympic Games. between them, “90,000 are attached to the organization (security, catering,

transportation, waste management, communication and marketing etc.) and 61,800 jobs related to tourism businesses. Details of the government document which adds “This figure may change as most requirements will be expressed by companies in the coming weeks”.

Talk to everyone

The gargantuan needs that have therefore prompted the government to address all those likely to respond through a major campaign, which will be available on various media. The 20-second spots focusing on the 4 most stressed occupations (kitchen attendant, security agent, maintenance agent and reception agent) will be aired on the internet and in sports venues. Short videos (10 seconds) will be shown in and near shopping malls and sports halls. Finally, the visual will appear on social networks.

It is natural to aim to make the Olympics a success in the short term. But in the long term, the goal is to enable people who are too far from the labor market to return to employment, and if possible, sustainably. “Our ambition is clear: to put this unique event at the service of our objective of full employment (…) as well as to ensure that the opportunities generated also benefit those currently outside the labor market. »underlined Catherine Vautrin, Minister for Labour, Health and Solidarity.