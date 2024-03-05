China is steadily increasing its military budget

General Zhang Yuxia, vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, during the opening session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on March 5, 2024. Andy Wong / AP

China’s Ministry of Finance confirmed Tuesday, March 5, during the annual session of parliament, that the military budget for 2024 has increased by 7.2%, the same increase as the previous year. Beijing plans to devote 1,665.5 billion yuan – or about 214 billion euros – to it, more than three times less than the United States spends in the sector.

Asian Giant A “Reasonable Growth” for from its military budget “Protect its sovereignty, security and development interests”The spokesperson of the parliamentary session, Lou Qinjian, justified this on Monday.

This budget has been increasing for many decades, usually with economic growth. China announced on Tuesday that it aims to grow its gross domestic product (GDP) by about 5% in 2024, one of its most modest goals in decades but one that will undoubtedly be difficult to achieve as the world’s second-largest economy struggles. is doing Revive from the Covid-19 years.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPR), the country spends 1.6% of its GDP on its military, far less than the United States (3.5%) or Russia (4.1%).

collisions

However, China’s military rise is viewed with suspicion by the United States, Japan and the Philippines – a country with which China is competing for control of islands in the South China Sea. The Philippine Coast Guard said one of its vessels was damaged in a collision with a Chinese Coast Guard boat on Tuesday. China’s coast guard has claimed to have taken “Control Measures” After what they present as “intrusion” Philippine ships near disputed reef in South China Sea.

China’s military buildup has also raised fears in Taiwan, an island of 23 million residents that China hopes “reunited” with its territory. Beijing on Tuesday reiterated its opposition to any independence for Taiwan backed militarily by the United States.

“We strongly oppose separatist activities aimed at Taiwan’s independence and external interference”A government activity report consulted by Agence France-Presse (AFP) says, and published nearly two months after the election of President Lai Ching in Taiwan, who considers the island de facto independent.

China and India also occasionally clash over their disputed border in the Himalayas.

Nuclear warheads

For its part, Beijing says it is concerned about military alliances established by its regional rivals with the United States or even NATO, which it now presents as one. “challenge” for “Interest” of its members.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg further stated in January that China “We Come Closer” because “We see it in Africa, we see it in the Arctic, we see it trying to control critical infrastructure.”.

In this regard, China significantly led in 2023 “significant increase in the number of its nuclear weapons”, James Char, a Chinese military expert at Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), told AFP. According to Cipri, Beijing had 410 nuclear warheads in 2023 (+60 in one year), behind Washington (3,708) and Moscow (4,489). “Recent corruption scandals in the military nevertheless raise doubts about the effectiveness of its missile force and the professionalism of the armed forces”says Adam Nee, editor-in-chief of AFP China NeicanA newsletter on Chinese news.

Fear of corruption in the army

China changed its defense minister twice last year. Former minister Wei Feng, retired since March 2023, is no longer in public view, as was his successor, Li Shangfu, who was dismissed in October without explanation a few months later.

Other senior military figures, particularly in the army’s nuclear missile branch, have been sacked. When questioned about the mess in August, the Ministry of Defense did not formally confirm that it was corruption but committed “Prosecute any corrupt officers”.

Corruption “Treatment must be done” So that the army can “Hope to achieve the objective of (President) Xi Jinping, who is to replace the US armed forces as the world’s leading military power”notes Mr. Char.

But Washington remains far ahead for the moment. According to Ciprina, the United States is the country with the highest military spending, with 877 billion dollars (approximately 808 billion euros) in 2022, according to the latest available figures. It is followed by China, Russia ($86.4 billion), India (81.4), Saudi Arabia (75), United Kingdom (68.5), Germany (55.8) and France (53.6).

In addition, the United States is “A global presence and network of connections, which China cannot have in the short term”, underlines Adam. Washington maintains hundreds of military bases abroad, Beijing’s only one, in Djibouti.

“Given the shortcomings of the Chinese military (…) It seems logical that Beijing has neither the means nor the will to engage in conflict or launch an offensive against Washington. (…) From Taiwan »James notes four. “However, what remains a concern is friction (with) Other armies in the region, which could potentially get out of hand and fall into open conflict. »

The world with AFP

