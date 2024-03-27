China is aiming for Mars and will use nuclear engines to beat NASA

China has just announced the design of the A A nuclear reactor Capable of towing, a real feat of engineering that can be very useful in terms of vision Reach Mars by rocket. In any case, this is what CNSA, the Chinese Space Agency, announces. The latter affirms that it wants to go to Mars within 10 to 15 years within an ambitious schedule, so that it can overtake NASA on the line.

Nuclear fission to get to Mars?

In a joint press release, about ten Chinese research institutes announced the construction of a nuclear fission reactor. Thanks to this technology, China can launch a ship into space with unprecedented power.

As the scientists explain in their article republished by the South China Morning Post, this would be the reactor Uncanny ability to “pull”. Once in the vacuum of space. On Earth, the device would be as small as a shipping container. But once in space it can expand and reach the size of a 20-story building.

Chinese researchers claim that using nuclear fission reactors can make it possible Divide the trip duration by two. So it will be possible to reach our red neighbor in three months instead of the seven estimated by SpaceX and NASA, who use more conventional fossil engines.

A technology still under development

If the Chinese publication catches the eye of scientists around the world, it is not the end point for research in this field. The design of nuclear rocket reactors has been a topic for years and NASA is also working on its prototype.

The American space agency, however, was held back for years by civilian populations and the legitimate fears of those in power when it came to nuclear tests on rockets. Although great care has been taken in the design of this new type of rocket, an incident is always possible, and the consequences of a nuclear reactor explosion would be devastating for miles around.

To prevent potential hazards, Chinese scientists have created artificial intelligence to study these reactors. She must analyze and imagine all scenarios before real life problems arise and damage occurs.

According to scientists, this computer simulation will help to accelerate the development of nuclear reactors in the country. China hopes to use this rocket for humanity’s first round trip to Mars. The objective set by the government will be to achieve this before 2049, the centenary year of the end of the civil war in the central state.