Car needed for French

The French rely on their cars

The car is proving to be an increasingly significant expense, prompting deep reflection on its use and ways to reduce its cost. Between absolute necessity and the desire to save money, the French are adaptable and looking for solutions to reconcile mobility and cost control.

For the majority of the population (75%), a car is not a luxury but a necessity. This is according to an IFOP study conducted for The Rule Club and published on February 20, 2024. Increasing restrictions in urban areas, such as the exclusion of SUVs in Paris or the establishment of low-emission zones (ZFEs), contrast with the reality of rural areas where vehicles remain the only viable means of transport. According to the study, in fact, “90% of residents in rural communities depend on their car to visit relatives, compared to 66% in the Paris metropolitan area. »

The costs associated with owning and maintaining a car continue to rise, straining a significant proportion of French families. Between the purchase of new or used vehicles, fuel costs, maintenance, repairs and tolls, bills can add up quickly.. An Ifop study for the rule shows that 16% of French people spend at least 300 euros per month on their car, with the majority spending between 100 and 299 euros.

How did the French adapt?

Faced with this inflation, the French are increasing their ingenuity to reduce their costs. They avoid using the highway… but not only that. Buying second-hand spare parts, or choosing service stations that offer lower prices, are increasingly common practices. Interest in more ecological alternatives is growing, although the road to sustainable mobility is fraught with difficulties. Lack of information on government support for the purchase of electric vehicles or incentives for ecological conversion is a major obstacle.