Washington jokes about Russian car given to Kim Jong-un by Putin

The latest sign of rapprochement between Moscow and Pyongyang will make Washington smile. A spokesman for American diplomacy on Wednesday scoffed at the Russian-made car offered to Kim Jong-un by Vladimir Putin, implying that it must be of poor quality.

“I hope Kim has an extended manufacturer’s warranty,” said Matthew Miller, a State Department spokesman. “Honestly, I didn’t even know there was a Russian luxury car,” he even joked.

Orus toured the Senate in September

The Russian president offered the North Korean leader a car as part of strengthening ties between the two countries. North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday that Kim Jong-un was offered a Russian-made car by Russian Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for his personal use.

The vehicle model, however, is not specified in this publication. Kim Jong-un is famous for his taste in luxury cars. During his visit to Russia last year, Putin invited him to ride in the back seat of his Orus Senate presidential limousine.