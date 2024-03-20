Canada to stop arms exports to Israel

“The Trudeau government will stop future arms exports to Israel, even if the proposal adopted by the House of Commons on Monday is not binding,” Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Tuesday. .

“That’s the way it is,” declared Ms. Jolie, speaking briefly to the daily Toronto Star LThat morning, a majority of Liberal MPs and cabinet voted in favor of an amended NDP resolution that some Jewish groups say violates Israel’s right to defend itself against the terrorist group Hamas.

This decision angered the Jewish state. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz reacted by expressing regret and condemning the decision as “undermining Israel’s right to self-defense against Hamas terrorists.”

“It is deplorable that the Government of Canada is taking action that undermines Israel’s right to self-defense against the killers of Hamas who have committed heinous crimes against humanity and innocent Israeli citizens, including the elderly, women and children. History will judge the present harshly. The approach of the Canadian government. The State of Israel will continue to fight until Hamas is destroyed and all hostages are returned home.” Mr. Katz said.