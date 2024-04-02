It is the most expensive object in all of human history, estimated today at 150,000,000,000 euros (yes you read that right 150 billion euros).

The International Space Station (ISS), the crown jewel of international cooperation in the field of space exploration, is one of the most ambitious and expensive projects ever undertaken.

Developed through decades of collaboration between nations, the ISS serves as a base for scientific and technological research in zero gravity, providing innovative insights into many fields, from space science to medicine. This article examines the financial aspects of this achievement, exploring the cost of its construction, its annual maintenance, as well as the distribution of costs among the contributing countries.

Also read:

Costs and overall financial contribution

The total cost of building the ISS is estimated at around US$150 billion, an astronomical amount that underlines the scale and complexity of the project. The United States contributes the most with approximately 76.6% of the total budget, followed by Japan, the European Space Agency (ESA), Canada and Russia, each funded according to established agreements. This breakdown highlights the level of commitment and cooperation required to undertake and maintain a project of this magnitude.

At $27 million per gram, is this metal really the most expensive?

Operational financing

The space station’s annual operating costs, between $3 billion and $4 billion, are necessary to ensure its proper operation and maintenance. These costs cover everything from refueling and maintenance missions to scientific research carried out on board. The financial participation of participating countries in this operational budget reflects their continued investment in the ISS and its scientific capability.

Europe’s contribution to the ISS

Europe, through ESA, allocates approximately 1 billion euros annually to the ISS, representing 8.3% of the overall budget. The investment underlines the station’s importance to the European scientific community, providing a unique platform for experiments that could not be carried out on Earth.

Cost of manned missions

Manned missions to the ISS range in price from 100 to 600,000 euros, depending on the nature and complexity of the scientific experiments performed. Thomas Pesquet’s “Alpha” mission, for example, required an investment of about 2 million euros, which shows the importance of these missions for scientific progress and the willingness of the participating nations to finance these space ventures.

Space Tourism: The New Economic Frontier

Space tourism is emerging as a promising sector, with tickets to the ISS costing between $20 million and $45 million per trip. This new aspect of the space economy opens up new financial perspectives, albeit reserved for the wealthy.

This wood from India is the most expensive wood in the world at €7,000/kg.

This article explores the funding of the International Space Station, an unprecedented international collaborative project in space exploration. With a total construction cost of about $150 billion and an annual cost of several billion, the ISS represents a significant financial contribution from participating countries. Despite such high costs, the ISS is an essential platform for research and innovation, pushing humanity towards new scientific and technological frontiers.