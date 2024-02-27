CAF: You still have a few days to change your password (and it’s mandatory)

See my news

Follow the news

After the announcement of the hack by hackers on February 13, the Family Allowance Fund urges utmost caution. The organization will do by next month March 2024 Force all beneficiaries to change their passwords. actu.fr It explains how to do it.

To counter the threat of “cyber-malvolence”, the level of password protection on the CAF website has been strengthened. From now on, it will be necessary At least 10 charactersIt consists of at least one number, one uppercase letter and one lowercase letter.

How to change your password

After the campaign to encourage password changes carried out from February 22, the nature of the move will become “mandatory”. From March 8, 2024Indicates CAF.

<a href="https://twitter.com/cnaf_actus/status/1761046294464749815" title="Ouvre twitter.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">See the tweet</a>

To change the precious sesame letters, all you have to do is go to the organization’s website. At the top right of the page, click “My Account”. When the tab opens on your Internet browser, simply hover over “Forgot Password” and enter the Social Security Number, birth name, and old password.

Then, a validation code will be sent via SMS. You must enter it on the site and click “Continue”. After all these small virtual manipulations, it will eventually be necessary Type your new password. And there you have it, at the end of this last operation, a message will appear, indicating that the change has been taken into account.

Could 600,000 personal data be leaked from the site?

Could this awareness be triggered by this information we released on February 13, 2024? A group of cyberhackers called “Lulzsec” announced that they had compromised 600,000 Caf accounts on the Telegram and Twitter social networks on February 12. with evidence, Screenshots showing different accounts from different people Post on social networks.

Videos: Currently on Actu

was contacted by actu.fr At the time, Cafe assured at the time that the data breach related to the 600,000 accounts was “not Not certified ” A fortnight later, the organization is leading this massive campaign to change all passwords. More fear than harm? Impossible to say for sure.

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.