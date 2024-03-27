A public consultation on the commissioning of the plant opened on the ASN website for three weeks

The public consultation on the commissioning of the Flamanville EPR (Manche), announced by the Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) on Tuesday, opened on the ASN website on Wednesday, March 27, franceinfo noted.

The public consultation will run for three weeks, until April 17, states ASN on its website. “ASN is consulting the public on its draft decision to authorize the commissioning of the Flamanville EPR reactor from March 27 to April 17, 2024. This authorization is required to load fuel into the reactor,” Authority writes.

The last step in the process

This is the final stage of the process: three weeks of public consultation. ASN will then take its decision regarding start-up of EPR. At the Normandy power plant site, all set for fuel loading, EDF agents received and prepared three fuel rods in January. All that remains is to load them into the tank, the heart of the new reactor.

If start-up is confirmed in the summer of 2024, which would be 12 years behind schedule, the total bill is now estimated at 13.2 billion euros, according to EDF, or four times the initial budget of 3.3 billion euros.

Industry Minister Roland Lescure speculated on franceinfo on Wednesday that we are not “Not in two weeks.” “We’ve been waiting twelve years. I was going to say, we’re not even two weeks away.” Minister launched.