Buses of OM fans attacked the A47 after the match in Claremont

The Loire prefecture condemned the “serious incidents” on the A47 motorway after eight buses of Marseille supporters were hit by heavy projectiles during the night from Saturday to Sunday following the Clermont-OM meeting.

Supporters who had turned out to support Olympique de Marseille in Clermont were attacked on their return journey on matchday 24 of Ligue 1 on Saturday evening. “8 buses of Marseille supporters, who were returning to Lyon on the A47, were the subject of a heavy projectile jet from a bridge overlooking the highway at the height of Saint-Etienne around 1:30 a.m. this Sunday, March 3”.Loire Prefecture explains in a press release.

The Marseille supporters would then have and will have exited the buses “Vehicle Damaged” and injured its driver before heading in the direction of Marseille. The motorist suffered facial injuries and was taken by firefighters to Saint-Etienne University Hospital, police sources said. “a large number” Supporters got off the bus, some armed with baseball bats.

“Serious, Unacceptable Events”

Upon their arrival, the police found pieces of debris, mortar and broken windows, but the coach had left.

According to another police source, police caught up with him further afield, conducted an identity check but have not made any arrests at this stage.

The Saint-Etienne public prosecutor’s office indicated to AFP that it had opened two separate investigations, one for violence with weapons at a meeting with a hypothesis, about throwing projectiles, another for damage © union with weapons, for retaliation.

Alexandre Rochet, prefect of the Loire, discusses “Serious Unacceptable Events” who may have “Dramatic Results”. He “Deplores and condemns with the utmost firmness the violence and depravity”. These incidents involving supporters add to a long list of incidents that have punctuated Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches in and around the stadium since the start of the 2023-2024 season. For the record, OM won in Evergne with a score of 5 goals to 1.