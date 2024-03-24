In an ultra-short micro dress, the 41-year-old star shows off her incredible legs

Anne Hathaway Although she already has an impressive career in cinema behind her, she still continues to attract directors. Moreover, the year 2024 already promises to be busy for this famous American actress. Film star stars in the film Mother Mary as well The thought of being with you. If the first production hasn’t been announced yet, the second one will soon be released on Amazon Prime.

The American actress was able to attend the premiere The thought of being with you In Texas, meanwhile SXSW festival From Austin. Some viewers and cinema professionals finally got to see the film, which is expected in 2024. As always, Anne Hathaway came dressed in an outfit that caught everyone’s eye.

Anne Hathaway dresses in a very short dress for a movie premiere The thought of being with you

Anne Hathaway is one of the actresses who is still admired because of it their style. For the SXSW festival, the American star presented himself A sparkling dress Created by French fashion house Patou. This set proved innovative for several reasons. In addition to its unusual style, this dress is particularly short.

The American actress has chosen a very sensible look this time. Anne Hathaway’s dress at the SXSW festival is characterized by a bright white color, highlighted by a few sequins that make this garment sparkle. Two bands formed Geometric and triangular shapes Encircle the actress’s dress below her chest and at the bottom of this piece,

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway prefers ultra-short dresses

Anne Hathaway is set to attend the SXSW festival and the premiere of her latest film. The famous American actress, however, has chosen a style that is relatively unusual at the moment. Meanwhile The latest fashion showFashion houses and models have actually favored long dresses over short styles.

For the beginning of 2024, a big trend in clothing is the transparent style. However, the Ultra-short dress Not published yet. However, we have to imagine that they will soon be there for next summer. In this sense, Anne Hathaway is a step ahead in fashion. Along with her beautiful clothing ensemble, the actress also wore A beautiful handbag and silver heels.

Anne Hathaway’s new film reminisces about the life of Harry Styles

In the film The thought of being with you, Anne Hathaway plays Solenn, a 40-year-old single woman. After the music festival, she begins an unexpected romance with Hayes Campbell, A young singer 24 years old. This love story, in itself, is not the only film that focuses on the relationship between an older woman and a younger man. in france, dies of love Muriel deals with the same topic as Robin.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

although, The thought of being with you Mostly reminiscent of the singer’s story Harry Styles. In this new film, Hayes Campbell is the lead singer of one of the world’s most famous (fictional) boy bands. Former singer of in one direction He also started a relationship with a woman older than him.