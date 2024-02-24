Brestois defeated Strasbourgers, and still secured their 2nd place
Brest beat Strasbourg to take 2nd place
Nightmare evening for Strasbourg who never existed against Brest who still secured their 2nd place with this 0-3 success. Breton was able to rely on the great Kamara, who was the author of a hat-trick, including a disputed penalty. In addition to being just 3 points ahead of the red zone, Strasburg lost Diarra to injury.
Angelo wise
Despite being somewhat active early in the match, Angelo disappeared as the match progressed. His existence is unclear given the turn the match took.
Box rain in Strasbourg
Nizingaula takes on a yellow color following muscular intervention on the camblan.
Same fate for Andre Santos after a nasty foul on Chardonnet.
Extra Time:
This match will have 4 extra minutes.
Lala calms Gilbert down
Under the whistles of the people, Gilbert tries to rush a little to the left. Lala cleans and calms the background noise.
Initiative of Santos
Shifting slightly to the left, Andri Santos wants to turn from the right to the entrance to the area. The ball goes wide of Coudert’s top corner.
Strong against Perrin Le Douron
Le Douron provokes Perrin and infiltrates the surface. The defender recovers, and also wins a foul against Brestois.
Triple change at Brest
Lebeau, Camblan and Brahimi replace Lees-Mellou, Satriano and Del Castillo.
Andre Santos steps on Lis-Melou
Andre Santos steps on the heel of Lees-Malo who falls to the ground. The referee gets on the news, and changes are happening to Brest.
Double change in Strasbourg
Deminguet and Becheich get cheers from the crowd rather than Sissoko and Amegha.
A failed recovery of Lees-Melau
Nzingoula concedes a free kick on the left. Del Castillo sends to the area. He has returned to the nearest post. Lees-Melou has the ball and tries a rebound that completely misses.
Breast changes
Doumbia replaced Kamara, the author of his first career hat-trick.
Breast in armchair
With his comfortable lead, Brest plays his game without forcing himself. Strasbourg is powerless, and does not press to block reminders.
Douaron hit the post!
What a fear for Strasbourg! Dauron accelerates to the right. From a tight angle, he puts in a low shot that hits Bellaruch’s post.
Gilbert approved
Gilbert gets a yellow for late interference on Del Castillo.
changes
Gameiro and Mwanga have been replaced by Strasbourg side Nzingalo and Santos.
Pereira gives way to Le Douron in Legge Brest.
Cowdert quiet
Off the surface, Senaya tries to respond with a well-placed shot, but it’s too much in the way of Coudert who catches him.
Anger from the fans
While they supported their team despite everything, Racing Ultra took down their tarpaulin in protest after Brest’s third goal… chanting “Bluco, Bluco, we got you ****”.
Enraged, the public now whistles at the Strasbourg players. “What’s the project?” Along with the banner, the leaders also seem to be in the eyes of the fans. Cope is also in the process of being emptied.
With VJ
Camera should not take penalty
Staff member, Bruno Grugi, believed that Del Castillo should have taken the penalty. Fortunately for Brest, Camara scored and generally kept Brest at bay.
Triple for the camera
Camara introduces herself and takes Bellaruch off on the wrong foot. Brest lead 0-3, and the midfielder has scored a hat-trick.
Penalty confirmed
Replays show Perine’s hand off the field. Despite a call to VAR, a penalty is awarded.
Penalty for the breast!
After a free kick played by Pereira Legge, Perrin touches the ball with his hand. It is difficult to say whether it is inside or outside the field.
Arrest of Coudert!
Finally some action from the locals! Gameiro strikes down the right, and sends in a powerful cross that Coudert deflects at the near post. Mwanga was hiding behind the door.
Another shot of the camera
On the edge of the area, the camera puts in another powerful shot from the right. Perrin manages to tackle the ball for a corner. Middle holds on to his hat-trick.
There is no dry cleaning in Strasbourg
Under pressure from Amegha, Chardonnay loosens its approval a bit. In no rush, the defender has plenty of time to correct his mistake and clear far ahead.
Brest counterattacks
The breast wins a new angle. Bellaroch boxes it, but the ball returns to Bretons’ feet. Locals don’t put up counters.
Strasbourg in tough
As in the first period, Strasbourg still cannot organize its attacks. Like Mwanga who wanted to pass the pass to Amegha, but eventually passed it back to Brestois.
Lees-Melou shot in the leg
After a duel with Mwanga, Lees-Melo is shot in the leg. Despite the pain at the time, No. 20 could continue to breastfeed.
The match begins again!
It’s back to Meinau. Trailing 0-2 after Camara’s double, Strasburg commits.
A pre-made brake for the breast in the brake
A first full period for Brest that confirmed his dominance, thanks to a camera double. The midfielder was close to a hat-trick before the break. In front, Strasbourg does not worry Coudert who is having a very quiet evening.
Shot on target for Strasbourg
Finally some action from Strasbourg, Amegha breaks back for Mwanga. The midfielder breaks into the area and puts in a shot from the right which Coudert catches.
Extra Time:
This first task will be 3 minutes more.
Camera close to a hat trick!
Satriano recovers in the middle, and finds Del Castillo with a long pass. The Frenchman shifts to Kamara looking to complete his hat-trick with a point-blank shot deflected by the goalkeeper.
Free kick to the breast
Brest wins a free kick on the right. It’s sent into the area, and ends up in Bellaroch’s hands, powerless on both goals.
Camera double
A break for the breast already! Brest has plenty of time to work on the right side. Satriano places a cross that finds the camera in the axis. After his control, the midfielder manages to reach the conclusion and score his double.
Strasbourg cannot do that
Strasbourg looks to respond with Senaya’s long shot. Satriano, who took up the defensive, managed to counter. Lots of peace in Brest.
shouted Jonas Martin
After passing through Strasbourg, midfielder Jonas Martin is booed by his exes every time he takes the ball. It does not prevent the breast from being a good match.
Camera brand
Brest started hostilities! After Satriano’s blocked shot, Camara followed up with a sharp right shot without control. He gets distracted, and ends up in a surprised Bellaruch’s cage. 0-1!
Duel between Angelo and Loco
On the right, Angelo wants to play one-on-one against people. Brestois stands up, and wins the duel against the Brazilian.
Off-balance shot by Lees-Maloon
Returning to the Axis, Lees-Melo slips while placing his right shot. The ball logically goes past Bellaruch’s left post.
Satriano wanted
A beautiful cross section of Chardonnay to discover Satriano. When entering this area, the striker is moved into a duel and collapses. No foul according to the referee.
Best in Strasbourg but…
After suffering, Strasburg wakes up and wins a free kick to the left. Gilbert shoots it badly, and the ball goes wide of the goal.
Perine’s shot misses
Focused, but off the surface, Perine opens his right leg to shoot. The ball goes wide of Coudert’s frame. The two goalkeepers don’t have to pull out all the stops just yet.
Lala’s return
Gilbert’s first success on the left. The winger sees Lala catch it, and sends the ball into touch. Good intervention from the former Alsatian.
Pereira is not fit
To the right and away from the surface, Pereira legs an attempted shot that goes wide of Bellaruch’s frame.
Change in Strasbourg
Injured, Diarra is therefore replaced by Doukouré.
Habib Diarra injured
Big blow for Strasbourg, Habib Diarra is sitting on the ground. He is hit in the right leg and will be out in a few minutes.
Strasbourg counter!
Angelo’s turn to take advantage of a bad recovery to recover and start a counter. He shifts to the right for Gamero, whose cross is slowed by Brazier. Convinced behind Coudert.
A shot of Lees-Mello!
The locals lose the second ball and a full pivot and from 20m out, Lees-Melo puts in a powerful shot which Bellaroch manages to catch.
Perrin reassures
Often accurate in his passes, Lala sends into the area from his right. Perrin dominates in the air, and assures his defense that he is often moved early in the match.
Breastfeed with confidence
Camara works down the right, and puts a good cross over the head of Satriano who gets the upper hand on his opposite number. The ball goes into Bellaruch’s gloves.
Bellaruch beware
From his right, Del Castillo looks to find Martin in the area with a stolen ball. Medium recovers misses, and Bellaroch can catch it easily.
Camera wants to counter but…
Camara wants to play fast forward after recovering in midfield. He was caught by Mwanga, who was given a verbal warning by the referee.
Angelo is already stirring
Angelo passes between the two Brestois and returns to the track. Blocked by a third opponent, the Brazilian loses the ball this time.
The match begins!
Referee Jerome Brissard blows the kick-off whistle for Strasbourg-Brest. Brestois joins via camera.
Kick-off imminent
The match will start in a few minutes. Alsatian and Brestois crowd the Meinau lawn.
Official structures
Strasbourg: Bellaroch – Gilbert, Saw, Perine, Senaya – Sissoko, Mwanga, Diarra – Angelo, Gameiro, Amegha
breast: Coudert – Loco, Brazier, Chardonnet, Lala – Lis-Melo, Martin, Camara – Pereira Legge, Satriano, Del Castillo
History of last match
Despite his bad patches, Strasburg has the ability to stand up to the breast. Last December, Brestois drew 1-1 at home. Douro opened the scoring shortly before the break, but Amegha equalized late in the match.
Breast in the middle of a dream
The big surprise of the season, the current second place in Brest is having a great season, which was unexpected at the start. After three consecutive draws against PSG, Nice and Clermont, Brest took 3 points against Marseille.
Victory will allow them to still dream of qualifying for the next Champions League.
Strasbourg on a bad run
If Strasbourg seemed to be doing better at the end of 2023 with a string of successive successes, Patrick Vieira’s men had their way with three consecutive defeats against PSG (1-2), Lens (3-1) and Lorient (3-1). fell back 1-3). To make matters worse, Dylan Bakwa, who has scored a few goals in recent weeks, is suspended.
Rest of the Program for Day 23
With a very big Sunday
Hello everyone!
Foulers of OM (1-0) at Frances Le Blay last week will try to follow in heaven coach Eric Roy’s Stade Brestois, Strasbourg, where racing is always difficult to maneuver. But the Bretons also form one of the most reliable away teams, behind PSG and Monaco, runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain. What are the hopes of a second consecutive success in Ligue 1? You’ll find out with our live commentary starting at 9 p.m.