Brestois defeated Strasbourgers, and still secured their 2nd place

Anger from the fans

While they supported their team despite everything, Racing Ultra took down their tarpaulin in protest after Brest’s third goal… chanting “Bluco, Bluco, we got you ****”.

Enraged, the public now whistles at the Strasbourg players. “What’s the project?” Along with the banner, the leaders also seem to be in the eyes of the fans. Cope is also in the process of being emptied.

With VJ