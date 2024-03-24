Brazil won in England thanks to a goal from 17-year-old Andrique

The Selecao beat the Three Lions (0-1) in a friendly at Wembley this Saturday evening.

Brazil was saved by a 17-year-old child. At the end of a lively match, the Selecao defeated England in a friendly match at Wembley this Saturday evening (0-1). Prodigy Andrić, a future Real Madrid player when he came of age, saved his team at the end of the game (in the 80th).

An intense duel for the gala match

Less than three months before the Euros and Copa America, this meeting between England and Brazil was salivating. From the start, this clash between two footballing nations kept its promise, with the English pressing the opposing camp. Even with a changed eleven, the Brazilians didn’t let themselves be swayed and were responsive, to the point of having the best chances, including Vinicius’ miss and Paqueta’s post. It is also the latter who led the Selecao with the inspiration of his talent. At the break, the score is 0-0, but the glory is there, only the goal is missing.

And for a long time, we thought there wouldn’t be one. In the second act, the frantic pace of the first period calmed down and gave way to the management and circulation of selectors. Thanks to these changes, young players were able to make their first choice. Andric, Mainu, Savio, three stars of world football who are gradually revealing themselves, have made their debut.

Revelation of the Prodigy

In this little game, she was the youngest who performed best. Andric, a 17-year-old and future Real Madrid player, scored his first national goal in one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world to give Brazil a prestigious victory. At the end of the counter-attack, Vinicius Pickford got in front and Crake grabbed his teammate’s effort to finish into an empty net (80th). It was a magical moment. Andrić has already made an impression with the Selecao, and this is just the beginning.