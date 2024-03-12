Brazil releases GMO mosquitoes carrying deadly gene into jungle

The dengue crisis in Brazil has reached alarming levels, with more than a million cases reported in just two months, a 226% increase compared to 2023. Faced with this situation, the Brazilian authorities have decided to deal with evil with evil, which is free in nature. mosquitomosquito Genetically modified to reduce virus transmission. These male mosquitoes carry a lethal gene for their female offspring, designed to reduce mosquito populations. Aedes aegypti, disease vectors. This strategy, already tested in the United States, aims to reduce mosquito populations by up to 90% in treated areas.

dengue, LocalLocal In Brazil, nearly half of the world’s population lives in hazardous areas, posing a significant threat. From symptoms of the disease feverfever Headache and nausea can develop into severe forms that require hospitalization. The virus is mainly transmitted by the bite of an infected female mosquito Aedes aegyptiVery present in urban areas.

Although this novel approach has shown promising results, some scientists are concerned about its potential impactecosystemecosystem And there are fears that genetically modified mosquitoes could survive and reproduce in the wild, creating stronger populations. In addition, changes in mosquito populations may be affected food chainfood chain, especially if other organisms depend on the mosquito as a food source. Environmental risk aside, there is currently no evidence to suggest any threat to humans.